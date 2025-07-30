OnePlus has announced its Independence Day Sale in India, which will kick off on Thursday, on the same that that Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale begins. The sale is confirmed to offer discounts on smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and OnePlus 13 series. Other OnePlus devices, including earphones and tablets, will also be available at reduced prices in the sale. In addition to flat discounts, buyers can benefit from exchange bonuses, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options during the OnePlus Independence Day Sale. OnePlus's newly launched OnePlus Pad Lite is confirmed to be available for purchase during the sale.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Smartphone Deals

During the OnePlus Independence Day Sale, the OnePlus 13 will receive a temporary discount of Rs. 7,000, bringing its starting price down to Rs. 62,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will be Rs. 5,000 cheaper, while the 12GB + 256GB model will see a Rs. 3,000 price cut. These limited-time offers will be available until August 17. The OnePlus 13R was launched with a starting price of Rs. 42,999.

The OnePlus 13s will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 or a bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000. These exchange benefits will be available for all variants between August 18 and August 31. The smartphone was initially launched at Rs. 54,999. Exchange bonuses and bank discounts cannot be combined.

All variants of the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be available with an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,250 on select bank cards during the OnePlus Independence Day Sale. For reference, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 were launched with a starting price of Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite will go on sale for the first time during the Independence Day Sale. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 discount on select bank card payment. The tablet was introduced with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB (Wi-Fi) variant.

During the sale, the OnePlus Pad 2 will also be available with instant bank discounts and a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000, along with a free Stylo 2 stylus. The OnePlus Pad 2 was launched at Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus Pad Go was introduced at Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Deals On Audio Products

The OnePlus Buds 4, which was previously priced at Rs. 5,999, can be availed with a discount of Rs. 500 on select banks during the sale period. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, priced at Rs. 1,699, can be purchased with an instant bank discount of Rs. 150 on select banks.

Similarly, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, originally priced at Rs. 8,999, will be available with an instant discount of Rs. 2,000, along with an additional Rs. 1,000 off through select bank cards. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will get a limited-time price cut of Rs. 400, plus an instant bank discount of Rs. 300 on eligible cards. The TWS earphones were launched in India for Rs. 3,299.

The OnePlus Independence Day Sale will be accessible via the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit starting July 31 at 12pm IST. It will also be available at offline partner outlets, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus hasn't revealed when the Independence Day Sale ends, but select offers will remain valid until August 31.

