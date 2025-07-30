Google announced on Wednesday that the Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast video generation models are now generally available to all developers on Vertex AI. These models were so far available in closed beta to only those developers who had registered for the artificial intelligence (AI) models. With this, the company is now letting everyone using the platform access these models to build new apps and experiences, or add them to their existing software. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also announced the pricing for each of these models.

Veo 3 Is Now Generally Available on Vertex AI

In a blog post, the tech giant said that it is now bringing the Veo 3 series models out of preview. The company first added the video generation models to the platform in June, and claims that so far, more than six million AI-generated videos have been created by developers.

Noting the high demand, the company has now made it generally available to all developers, meaning there is no need to register before accessing Veo 3 or Veo 3 Fast. Notably, Veo 3 is Google's flagship-tier video generation model that comes with realistic physics and motion, and high-quality narrative-based scene generation capability. It also supports native audio generation, allowing users to add background sounds and natural-sounding dialogues.

Veo 3 Fast is a leaner version of the flagship model, which is designed for faster iteration with marginal impact on the quality of generation. At launch, these models will only support text-to-video generation; however, starting August 1, Google has announced that it will also be adding image-to-video generation capability.

Coming to the pricing, the Veo 3 AI model is priced at $0.75 (roughly Rs. 65) per second for video and audio output. Without audio, per second of video generation will cost developers $0.5 (roughly Rs. 43). On the other hand, the Veo 3 Fast model costs $0.40 (roughly Rs. 35) for per second of video generation with audio, and $0.25 (roughly Rs. 22) for per second without audio.

Google highlighted that companies like Canva, BarkleyOKRP, and eToro are already using Veo 3 for internal purposes and to offer it to their customers.