OnePlus Pad 3 was unveiled last month with a 13.2-inch display. Today, the Chinese tech brand confirmed when the new Android tablet will be available for purchase in India. The OnePlus Pad 3 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 12,140mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging support.

Through a press release, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be available for sale in India starting in September. The pricing details of the device in the country will be announced in the coming weeks, closer to its sale date. It will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The tablet will be sold in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue colours.

OnePlus Pad 3 was launched globally on June 5, but OnePlus did not reveal its India pricing or availability details at the time. It costs $699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) and GBP 529 (roughly Rs. 60,000) in the US and UK, respectively, for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Indian variant is likely to be available at similar price points.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications

OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) resolution and up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen offers a 7:5 aspect ratio, 315ppi pixel density and 600 nits peak brightness. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

The OnePlus Pad 3 flaunts a 13-megapixel rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet features eight speakers and two microphones. It comes with the Open Canvas feature for multitasking.

It is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard (sold separately). The Pad 3 houses a 12,140mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.