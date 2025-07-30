Meta is reportedly planning a new job interview format where the shortlisted candidates will be asked to use artificial intelligence (AI) for their coding tests. As per the report, the new restructuring in the hiring process is part of the company's growing ambitions in the AI space. The Menlo Park-based tech giant is said to be looking for a future workforce where employees, especially those working on the company's core products, are proficient in the use of generative AI tools.

Meta Might Challenge Job Applicants With AI Tests

404 Media reports that Meta is planning to bring AI into the job interview process. Instead of letting AI shortlist candidates and go through resumes, it wants the applicants to use AI in their tests. Citing internal communication reviewed by the publication, the report mentions that potential employees will be asked to use an AI assistant during their coding tests.

To test the feasibility of using AI in tests, the company is reportedly also asking existing employees to participate in “mock AI-enabled interviews.” An internal communication from earlier this month reportedly stated, “Meta is developing a new type of coding interview in which candidates have access to an AI assistant. This is more representative of the developer environment that our future employees will work in, and also makes LLM-based cheating less effective.”

The post, which was originally aimed at employees to ask them to participate in this new interview format, also asked staffers to sign an online sheet if they wanted to volunteer in the mock test. “The questions are still in development; data from you will help shape the future of interviewing at Meta,” the post reportedly added.

The new interview format aligns with the company's growing ambitions in the AI space. Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the Joe Rogan podcast, “I think this year, probably in 2025, we at Meta as well as the other companies that are basically working on this, are going to have an AI that can effectively be a mid-level engineer that you have at your company that can write code.”

In February, Meta fired 3,600 employees due to lower-than-expected performance. With the creation of the company's Superintelligence Labs, it is clear that the tech giant wants to build a workforce that is not only comfortable using AI tools, but can also effectively delegate certain tasks to chatbots.