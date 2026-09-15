Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series will reportedly be launched in select global markets early next month as the flagship tablet lineup from the South Korean tech giant. The exact launch date of the lineup was spotted in a purported render of one of the models shared by a tipster. The lineup is expected to include at least three models, namely the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. The computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra recently surfaced online. The Ultra model is expected to sport a similar design to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Could Launch Globally on October 7

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) has shared a purported render of an unspecified tablet, which resembles the design of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series. The image reportedly indicates the launch date of the upcoming flagship tablet lineup from the tech giant. The render shows October 7 (Wednesday) as the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, as highlighted by the tipster. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

7 October. https://t.co/pceh1kg51l — Evan Blass (@_evanblass_) September 12, 2026

The image only contains half of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series model. However, the waterdrop-style notch at the top is clearly visible, which is identical to the one found on last year's Ultra model. Moreover, the power button and volume controls are shown on top of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series. The new render matches the recently leaked “high-quality” images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra appeared in black and silver colour options. The tablet is expected to sport a flat display with the waterdrop-style notch rumoured to house its front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will reportedly launch with support for the S Pen stylus, too. It might carry a dual rear camera system, along with an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has previously been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-X940. The listing suggested that the flagship tablet will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. It might ship with Android 17 and 12GB of RAM.