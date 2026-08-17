OnePlus is said to have carried another round of price hikes for several smartphones under its portfolio in India. In recent months, the brand, along with other OEMs, has raised prices of multiple models, owing to a sharp increase in the price of memory components. According to a tipster, OnePlus' recent price hike affects several smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus N6, and the recently launched OnePlus N6x.

OnePlus Smartphones Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Sanju Chaudhary said that prices of several OnePlus smartphones in India have increased by up to Rs. 4,000.

The biggest revision is said to be of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is now said to cost Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 25,999. The handset's 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants have also reportedly been hiked from Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 to Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord 6, meanwhile, is tipped to have received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 across both 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, which now cost Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively, up from Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 50,999, respectively.

Nord CE 6's price has also reportedly been revised from Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 30,999 to Rs. 28,999, Rs. 30,999, and Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

OnePlus's new N6 range has seen a price hike as well. The OnePlus N6 is now said to cost Rs. 24,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, which was previously priced at Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB configuration has reportedly been hiked from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 26,999.

The last handset on the list is the OnePlus N6x. It was launched in India in July at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while its 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 20,999. The tipster claims that the prices of both configurations have been revised to Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

Gadgets 360 independently verified the rumoured price hike, and it is now reflected on the OnePlus India website for all the aforementioned models. The company, however, has not officially announced the reported price hikes at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the price revisions. We will update this story if or when we receive a response.