Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, OnePlus N6, and More Price in India Hiked: Check Updated Prices

OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, OnePlus N6, and More Price in India Hiked: Check Updated Prices

The biggest revision is said to be of the OnePlus CE 6 Lite, which has reportedly seen a price hike of Rs. 4,000 for the top-end configuration.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 14:23 IST
OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, OnePlus N6, and More Price in India Hiked: Check Updated Prices

CE 6 Lite is OnePlus' latest Nord-series smartphone in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Prices for select OnePlus models have increased by up to Rs. 4,000
  • Prices for OnePlus Nord 6, CE 6, CE 6 Lite, N6, and N6x have been hiked
  • Updated pricing is now reflected on the official OnePlus India site
Advertisement

OnePlus is said to have carried another round of price hikes for several smartphones under its portfolio in India. In recent months, the brand, along with other OEMs, has raised prices of multiple models, owing to a sharp increase in the price of memory components. According to a tipster, OnePlus' recent price hike affects several smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus N6, and the recently launched OnePlus N6x.

OnePlus Smartphones Price Hike

In an X post, tipster Sanju Chaudhary said that prices of several OnePlus smartphones in India have increased by up to Rs. 4,000.

VoltOnePlus Nord 6 Discussion
Explore More...

The biggest revision is said to be of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is now said to cost Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 25,999. The handset's 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants have also reportedly been hiked from Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 to Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord 6, meanwhile, is tipped to have received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 across both 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, which now cost Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively, up from Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 50,999, respectively.

Nord CE 6's price has also reportedly been revised from Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 30,999 to Rs. 28,999, Rs. 30,999, and Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

OnePlus's new N6 range has seen a price hike as well. The OnePlus N6 is now said to cost Rs. 24,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, which was previously priced at Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB configuration has reportedly been hiked from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 26,999.

The last handset on the list is the OnePlus N6x. It was launched in India in July at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while its 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 20,999. The tipster claims that the prices of both configurations have been revised to Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

Gadgets 360 independently verified the rumoured price hike, and it is now reflected on the OnePlus India website for all the aforementioned models. The company, however, has not officially announced the reported price hikes at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the price revisions. We will update this story if or when we receive a response.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus N6, OnePlus N6x, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 and More Y Series Phones Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Prices

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, OnePlus N6, and More Price in India Hiked: Check Updated Prices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Prime Membership Re-Launched in India With These Benefits
  2. Redmi Note 17 Series is All Set to Launch Globally on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra New Leak Suggests Imminent Launch
  4. These Vivo Y Series Phone Are Now More Expensive in India
  5. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature BOE X4 Display Technology With Slim Bezels
  6. This Vivo Y Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon: See Key Specifications
  7. Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Is Coming to India by the End of 2026
  8. OnePlus Hikes Prices Across Nord And N Series in India
  9. Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra Leak Reveals European Price, Specifications
  10. Poco M8x 5G Will Launch in India Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. BitMart Users Demand Answers Over Withdrawal Issues, Unpaid Salaries Ahead of August 19 Deadline
  2. Google Pixel 11 Ads Reportedly Reveal Mysterious Fitbit-Like Fitness Tracker
  3. Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch
  4. Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits
  5. Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report
  6. OnePlus 16 Could Offer Major Display Upgrade With BOE X4 Material and Slim Bezels
  7. Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced, Company Reveals Key Specifications
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Get Price Hikes in India Across Variants: Check New Prices
  9. Boat PartyPal Speakers Launched in India With Karaoke ProTuner, RGB Lighting: Price, Features
  10. SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »