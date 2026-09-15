Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could use Samsung Display's M16 LTPO OLED panels.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 September 2026 11:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness

M16 panel was showcased alongside the iQOO 16 in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new panel supports an LTPO-based variable refresh rate
  • Samsung could focus on Privacy Display technology for Galaxy S27 Ultra
  • The display may not offer 10,000 nits of peak brightness
Advertisement

Samsung Display recently teased its new next-generation LTPO OLED panel, and it is confirmed to be used in the upcoming iQOO 16. The South Korean brand is expected to use this latest M16 OLED display technology in the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. This panel is likely to bring several improvements over Samsung's M14 panels, but a new leak suggests the Galaxy S27 Ultra with an M16 LTPO OLED panel will not reach the same high brightness and refresh rate.

Samsung's M16 OLED Panel Could Come to Galaxy S27 Ultra

Tipster fireuniverse (@fireuniverse8) on X said that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with Samsung Display's newer M16 LTPO OLED panels. However, the panel is not expected to target a 10,000-nit peak brightness or a 165Hz refresh rate, like other flagship Android handsets.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Instead of aiming for high local peak brightness and refresh rate, Samsung is said to prioritise the built-in Privacy Display technology in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. This feature, debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is designed to safeguard users' private information by preventing nearby people from viewing sensitive information on their screens.

Besides the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Pro is also expected to feature the M16 LTPO OLED panel. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 are rumoured to feature M14 panels, marking an upgrade over M13 panels used in the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26. The company used M14 material in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Display recently detailed its M16 luminescent material alongside the iQOO 16 in China, highlighting the capabilities of its latest LTPO M16 OLED display. The M16 generation is also reportedly being used in the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. iQOO 16 is believed to be the first Android phone to arrive with an M16 display.

The new OLED panel uses the Lead 2.0 display technology and is claimed to offer improved colour accuracy and power efficiency than a standard OLED display. Samsung states that it will consume up to 30 percent less power than the M14 panels.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, M16 OLED Display, M16, M16 OLED Panels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Get Cobalt Storm Backpack for Free
  2. OnePlus N6 Lite Will Launch in India on This Date: See Features
  3. Oppo Watch S2 Will Launch With These New Health Tracking Features
  4. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series With Up to 10,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Oracle Cuts More Jobs as AI Data Centre Spending Rises
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  3. Google’s Motion Assist Expands to More Android Phones: How to Enable the Motion Sickness Feature
  4. iPhone Air Trade-In Value Matches Cheaper iPhone 17 in US, Despite Higher Launch Price
  5. Oracle Layoffs Reportedly Begin as Company Ramps Up AI Infrastructure Investments
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Will Reportedly Launch Early Next Month: Expected Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness
  8. Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development
  9. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin
  10. Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »