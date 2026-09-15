Samsung Display recently teased its new next-generation LTPO OLED panel, and it is confirmed to be used in the upcoming iQOO 16. The South Korean brand is expected to use this latest M16 OLED display technology in the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. This panel is likely to bring several improvements over Samsung's M14 panels, but a new leak suggests the Galaxy S27 Ultra with an M16 LTPO OLED panel will not reach the same high brightness and refresh rate.

Samsung's M16 OLED Panel Could Come to Galaxy S27 Ultra

Tipster fireuniverse (@fireuniverse8) on X said that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with Samsung Display's newer M16 LTPO OLED panels. However, the panel is not expected to target a 10,000-nit peak brightness or a 165Hz refresh rate, like other flagship Android handsets.

Good news

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will come with M16 OLED display



Bad news

Won't reach 10000nits thanks to privacy display



No 165Hz pic.twitter.com/ahbxkSzn8k — fireuniverse (@fireuniverse8) September 14, 2026

Instead of aiming for high local peak brightness and refresh rate, Samsung is said to prioritise the built-in Privacy Display technology in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. This feature, debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is designed to safeguard users' private information by preventing nearby people from viewing sensitive information on their screens.

Besides the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the Galaxy S27 Pro is also expected to feature the M16 LTPO OLED panel. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 are rumoured to feature M14 panels, marking an upgrade over M13 panels used in the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26. The company used M14 material in the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Display recently detailed its M16 luminescent material alongside the iQOO 16 in China, highlighting the capabilities of its latest LTPO M16 OLED display. The M16 generation is also reportedly being used in the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. iQOO 16 is believed to be the first Android phone to arrive with an M16 display.

The new OLED panel uses the Lead 2.0 display technology and is claimed to offer improved colour accuracy and power efficiency than a standard OLED display. Samsung states that it will consume up to 30 percent less power than the M14 panels.