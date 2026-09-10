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OnePlus N6 Lite Design and Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus N6 Lite is expected to replace the OnePlus N6x as the company’s most affordable handset in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 17:12 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite Design and Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6 Lite is shown to feature a flat rear panel

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 Lite is expected to launch as a 4G-only phone
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will be offered in two colour options
  • OnePlus N6 Lite will go on sale in India via Amazon
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OnePlus recently introduced its N series in India, replacing the Nord series as the tech firm's most affordable smartphone lineup. The budget lineup currently includes the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x, with the N6x model positioned at the lower end of the price bracket. The company recently announced that it is expanding the OnePlus N6 lineup with the addition of a new phone, namely the OnePlus N6 Lite. Now, the company has started teasing the design and colour options of the upcoming handset. Reports suggest that the OnePlus N6 Lite will replace the OnePlus N6x as the tech firm's new entry-level model.

OnePlus N6 Lite Design, Colour Options Revealed

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6 Lite has been updated to reveal the design and colourways of the upcoming budget smartphone. The OnePlus N series handset appears in black and green colour options. It is shown to sport a flat rear panel, featuring the square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner of the panel. The phone also appears to have two cutouts inside the camera island, which could be for its dual camera system.

However, since it is expected to be an entry-level offering, the phone might feature a single rear camera, paired with a light sensor. On top of this, the power button and volume controls of the OnePlus N6 Lite will be placed on its right side. Meanwhile, the left side could be left clear. It appears to feature a flat plastic mid-frame, with a metal-like finish.

We already know that the OnePlus N6 Lite will be launched in India soon. The smartphone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon. However, the exact launch date, specifications, features, and pricing details remain under wraps and could be announced in the coming days. As previously mentioned, the OnePlus N6 Lite might replace the OnePlus N6x as the most affordable phone from the brand.

To recap, the OnePlus N6x was launched in India on July 31, arriving at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 254 ppi pixel density, and up to 900 nits peak brightness. The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, along with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 Lite Design, OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus N6x
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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