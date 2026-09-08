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OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway

The OnePlus N6 Lite will feature a flat display with a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 13:58 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus N6 Lite will be the company's most affordable phone in India

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Highlights
  • OnePlus has confirmed the N6 Lite launch in India via Amazon
  • The microsite teases a flat display and a green colourway
  • Rumors suggest the N6 Lite will launch by the end of September
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OnePlus has been rumoured to expand its affordable smartphone lineup in India with a new addition to the N6 lineup. The company has now confirmed the India launch of the OnePlus N6 Lite, with a dedicated new microsite. It is expected to be positioned as the most affordable handset in OnePlus' portfolio. While the company has yet to reveal a launch date or specifications, the microsite offers a first look at its design.

OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6 Lite is now live on Amazon, which effectively confirms that the smartphone will be launched in the country soon. The page carries the tagline “Powerfully big” and says that the handset is “Coming Soon”, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

The teaser image does offer a look at the smartphone's front design. The OnePlus N6 Lite appears to feature a flat display with a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A green-coloured frame can also be seen around the handset.

The announcement comes shortly after a report claimed that the OnePlus N6 Lite could debut in India towards the end of September. The handset is expected to be positioned below the OnePlus N6x and could become the company's most affordable smartphone in India. A tipster had also claimed that the N6 Lite could feature 4GB of RAM.

When launched, the OnePlus N6 Lite will be the latest member of the relatively new N6 family. OnePlus introduced the series in India this year, with the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x so far making up the lineup. The N6x was launched in July as the company's most affordable smartphone in the country, with a launch price of Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

While details remain under wraps, a previous report suggested that OnePlus plans to launch a new 4G smartphone in the country in September. This aligns with the launch timeline of the OnePlus N6 Lite, and it could be introduced as a 4G-only handset. More information about the N6 Lite's specifications, price, and availability is expected to be revealed closer to its India debut.

OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite, OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus N6 Lite Price in India, OnePlus N6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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