OnePlus has been rumoured to expand its affordable smartphone lineup in India with a new addition to the N6 lineup. The company has now confirmed the India launch of the OnePlus N6 Lite, with a dedicated new microsite. It is expected to be positioned as the most affordable handset in OnePlus' portfolio. While the company has yet to reveal a launch date or specifications, the microsite offers a first look at its design.

OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch

The dedicated microsite for the OnePlus N6 Lite is now live on Amazon, which effectively confirms that the smartphone will be launched in the country soon. The page carries the tagline “Powerfully big” and says that the handset is “Coming Soon”, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

The teaser image does offer a look at the smartphone's front design. The OnePlus N6 Lite appears to feature a flat display with a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A green-coloured frame can also be seen around the handset.

The announcement comes shortly after a report claimed that the OnePlus N6 Lite could debut in India towards the end of September. The handset is expected to be positioned below the OnePlus N6x and could become the company's most affordable smartphone in India. A tipster had also claimed that the N6 Lite could feature 4GB of RAM.

When launched, the OnePlus N6 Lite will be the latest member of the relatively new N6 family. OnePlus introduced the series in India this year, with the OnePlus N6 and OnePlus N6x so far making up the lineup. The N6x was launched in July as the company's most affordable smartphone in the country, with a launch price of Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

While details remain under wraps, a previous report suggested that OnePlus plans to launch a new 4G smartphone in the country in September. This aligns with the launch timeline of the OnePlus N6 Lite, and it could be introduced as a 4G-only handset. More information about the N6 Lite's specifications, price, and availability is expected to be revealed closer to its India debut.