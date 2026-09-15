Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-generation F35 series in India soon. The company recently began teasing its upcoming lineup, which is expected to include the F35 and F35 Pro, even though their monikers remain officially under wraps. A new report now offers an early look at the design and colour options of both the purported handsets. The Oppo F35 series could be offered in six colourways in total, with different design treatments across the lineup.

Oppo F35 Series Design, Colour Options (Leaked)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro could have distinct rear panel designs. The leaked image showcases different finishes across the lineup, with one variant featuring a floral pattern and another a wave-like treatment.

The Oppo F35 Pro reportedly appears in the top row of the images, with brown, orange, and light blue finishes, while the standard F35 is shown below in pink, silver, and purple. The Pro model sports a large, rounded-rectangle camera island that stretches across the upper portion of the rear panel. It houses two large circular camera cutouts on the left, along with another smaller circular element and a flash. The camera island also carries an “AI Camera” marking.

The standard F35, meanwhile, reportedly appears to use a slimmer, pill-shaped horizontal camera bar. It has two large camera rings placed side by side, followed by a circular flash element on the right. All six variants appear to have flat rear panels with rounded corners and flat-looking side frames.

The Oppo F35 series is expected to debut in India before reaching other markets, with the launch reportedly planned for October. Oppo has already teased the upcoming lineup in the country, although it has yet to announce an exact launch date.

The F35 Pro has previously been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A7 Pro Max, while the standard F35 could share its hardware with the Oppo A7 Pro. Both models are expected to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel front cameras. The F35 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300-series chipset, while the F35 Pro is tipped to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. Both phones have also been tipped with batteries approaching 10,000mAh.