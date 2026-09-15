Technology News
English Edition

Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch

The Oppo F35 series could be offered in six colourways in total, with different design treatments across the lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2026 09:01 IST
Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch

Oppo F35 Pro is the purported successor to the Oppo F33 Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo F35 Pro is tipped to include a large camera module on back
  • The standard Oppo F35 might sport a pill-shaped camera bar design
  • Both handsets will reportedly come in three colourways each
Advertisement

Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-generation F35 series in India soon. The company recently began teasing its upcoming lineup, which is expected to include the F35 and F35 Pro, even though their monikers remain officially under wraps. A new report now offers an early look at the design and colour options of both the purported handsets. The Oppo F35 series could be offered in six colourways in total, with different design treatments across the lineup.

Oppo F35 Series Design, Colour Options (Leaked)

According to a Gizmochina report, the Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro could have distinct rear panel designs. The leaked image showcases different finishes across the lineup, with one variant featuring a floral pattern and another a wave-like treatment.

The Oppo F35 Pro reportedly appears in the top row of the images, with brown, orange, and light blue finishes, while the standard F35 is shown below in pink, silver, and purple. The Pro model sports a large, rounded-rectangle camera island that stretches across the upper portion of the rear panel. It houses two large circular camera cutouts on the left, along with another smaller circular element and a flash. The camera island also carries an “AI Camera” marking.

The standard F35, meanwhile, reportedly appears to use a slimmer, pill-shaped horizontal camera bar. It has two large camera rings placed side by side, followed by a circular flash element on the right. All six variants appear to have flat rear panels with rounded corners and flat-looking side frames.

The Oppo F35 series is expected to debut in India before reaching other markets, with the launch reportedly planned for October. Oppo has already teased the upcoming lineup in the country, although it has yet to announce an exact launch date.

The F35 Pro has previously been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A7 Pro Max, while the standard F35 could share its hardware with the Oppo A7 Pro. Both models are expected to feature 120Hz flat AMOLED displays and 50-megapixel front cameras. The F35 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300-series chipset, while the F35 Pro is tipped to use the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. Both phones have also been tipped with batteries approaching 10,000mAh.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro, Oppo F35 Pro Specifications, Oppo F35 series, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 18 Worldwide Debut Inches Closer Following First Major Regulatory Move

Related Stories

Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Get Cobalt Storm Backpack for Free
  2. OnePlus N6 Lite Will Launch in India on This Date: See Features
  3. Oppo Watch S2 Will Launch With These New Health Tracking Features
  4. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series With Up to 10,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Oracle Cuts More Jobs as AI Data Centre Spending Rises
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Features Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  3. Google’s Motion Assist Expands to More Android Phones: How to Enable the Motion Sickness Feature
  4. iPhone Air Trade-In Value Matches Cheaper iPhone 17 in US, Despite Higher Launch Price
  5. Oracle Layoffs Reportedly Begin as Company Ramps Up AI Infrastructure Investments
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Will Reportedly Launch Early Next Month: Expected Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature M16 OLED Panels; May Prioritise Privacy Over Brightness
  8. Anthropic Says Claude Assisted Cyberattacks and Military Weapons Development
  9. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin
  10. Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro Design, Colour Options Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »