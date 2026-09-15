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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin

The iPhone 18 Pro seems to have a relatively shorter wait, but customers ordering it now could still end up with an October delivery estimate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2026 09:53 IST
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Delivery Dates Slip to October in India, US After Preorders Begin

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has introduced a new Burgundy colourway with the iPhone 18 Pro

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Highlights
  • in-store availability of iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max starts on September 18
  • India delivery dates for the Pro Max have stretched to October 11
  • In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900
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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its ‘Surprise and shine' event last week. Following the keynote, both handsets became available for pre-order, with availability in stores officially declared to begin on September 18. However, customers who have yet to place their orders for either of the handsets may now have to wait beyond the launch date in multiple countries, as Apple's online store is showing delivery estimates extending into October.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Delivery Dates

The earliest customers who placed their preorders are still expected to receive their iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18. The same date is also when Apple Stores are expected to have the first stock of the new smartphones.

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However, delivery estimates have already started moving back following the initial days of sales. On the Apple India Store, the iPhone 18 Pro is currently showing an estimated delivery window of September 29 to October 6 across all colour options and storage variants.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max has an estimated delivery window of October 6 to October 11 in India. The estimate applies across its colour and storage configurations as well. This means customers ordering the Pro Max now could potentially wait nearly a month from the September 18 launch date before receiving their handset.

The situation is similar in the US, although the delivery estimates for the two models are slightly different. The iPhone 18 Pro currently shows September 29 to October 6, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is listed with an October 6 to October 13 delivery window. Both estimates cover all available colours and storage configurations.

In several regions, the smaller iPhone 18 Pro seems to have a relatively shorter wait, but customers ordering it now could still end up with an October delivery depending on the final date within Apple's estimated window.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900. Both models are available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black colour options.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro price in India, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India, Apple, Apple Store
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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