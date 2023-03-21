OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is rumoured to make its debut soon, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that was launched last year. According to a recent leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launch event will be hosted on April 4. The same tipster has now leaked the colour options of the upcoming OnePlus Nord series phone. OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date for the purported handset. However, the phone has already surfaced on certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch.

The handset was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice. According to the listing, the phone has the model number CPH2465. It confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This is the same SoC found in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Review). The Geekbench listing further revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will run Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone will also launch with 8GB of RAM. According to the listing, the phone scored 688 and 1796 in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core tests.

In addition to the Geekbench listing, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was also spotted on the IMDA certification website. This listing, unfortunately, does not reveal any specifications about the phone.

Tipster Max Jambor, who previously leaked the launch date of the handset, revealed that the phone will launch in two colour options — Black and Lime.

Meanwhile, design renders of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 3 were previously leaked online. However, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) stated earlier this month that the handset will debut as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The leaked design renders suggest that the phone will sport a flat frame design and have two circular cutouts on the back to house a triple-camera setup.

The device is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. There will be a 108-megapixel main camera and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel front camera. It is also likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 67W fast charging out-of-the-box.

