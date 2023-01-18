OnePlus Nord CE 3 — the company's rumoured successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone — is expected to make its debut later this year. There have been several rumours surrounding this midrange smartphone, including the recently surfaced live images. Now, the complete specifications of this OnePlus smartphone have been leaked online. This information aligns with the previous leaks that claimed the OnePlus Nord would be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. In addition, it is said to sport a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution display.

According to a 91Mobiles report citing an unnamed tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support. It is said to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU. There could also be 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. This OnePlus smartphone is said to run on Android 13 with the company's OxygenOS skin on top.

For optics, it will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main camera and a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It will also sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It will be a 5G smartphone that also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, as per the report. These leaked specifications fall in line with the previously leaked specifications, which also suggest that this smartphone could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In addition, purported live images of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 were leaked recently. These images showcase the handset with a glossy back and frame sporting a matte finish. This smartphone is shown to feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille on the bottom side. It also appears to sport a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.