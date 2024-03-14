Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, said to succeed the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition, is confirmed to launch in China soon alongside the Honor Magic 6 RSR version and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16. The company revealed the design of the upcoming handset and teased its colour options previously. Now, it has also confirmed some key details about the phone's display. The Magic 6 Ultimate model is set to join the Honor Magic 6 series which was unveiled in February with the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro.

The company revealed in a Weibo post that the upcoming Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will come with a dual-stack tandem OLED display that is claimed to increase screen life by 600 percent and improve power efficiency by up to 40 percent. The phone is confirmed to launch with an "Honor Stacked Oasis Eye Protection Screen" (translated from Chinese) on March 18 at 7:30pm Beijing time (5pm IST).

Another post confirmed that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will also have Honor Diamond Rhino Glass protection that is said to be both scratch-resistant and drop-resistant. Meanwhile, both the Magic 6 Ultimate model and the Magic 6 RSR version (inspired by Porsche) are teased to get an SLR-level "super dynamic Eagle Eye camera" (translated from Chinese) which is claimed to offer the world's first car-level LOFIC (lateral overflow integration capacitor) technology.

Previously, Honor confirmed that the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition will be offered in Ink Rock Black and Sky Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. The centrally placed rear camera module of the phone is visibly different in design from the other models in the lineup. The squarish shape is rounded at diagonally opposite corners. Three camera sensors alongside an elliptical flash unit are placed within the module. The phones are seen in faux leather finishes.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is confirmed to feature up to 100x digital zoom. There is not much known about the other specifications of the handset. More details are expected to surface closer to the launch date.

