Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again

Vivo X Fold 3 is reportedly making its way to Chinese markets soon. There's still no word from Vivo regarding an official launch date, but a new leak suggests that the launch could take place on March 26. The leak also reveals possible specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to come with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. It is expected to have an IPX8-rated build.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a leaked poster of the Vivo X Fold 3 suggesting the launch date. According to the poster, the handset will be released on March 26 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) in China.
As per the leak, the Vivo X Fold 3 will run on Android 14 and feature a 6.53-inch cover display. It is said to get an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED inner display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It was earlier said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 is likely to offer a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is said to sport a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It could sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and have an IPX8-rated built.
Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). The China-exclusive handset has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.
