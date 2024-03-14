Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again

Vivo X Fold 3 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 18:31 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in April 2023

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 is likely to offer a triple rear camera unit
  • It could sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Vivo X Fold 3 is tipped to feature a 6.53-inch cover display
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 3 is reportedly making its way to Chinese markets soon. There's still no word from Vivo regarding an official launch date, but a new leak suggests that the launch could take place on March 26. The leak also reveals possible specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable phone. The Vivo X Fold 3 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to come with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. It is expected to have an IPX8-rated build.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared a leaked poster of the Vivo X Fold 3 suggesting the launch date. According to the poster, the handset will be released on March 26 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) in China.

As per the leak, the Vivo X Fold 3 will run on Android 14 and feature a 6.53-inch cover display. It is said to get an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 LTPO AMOLED inner display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It was earlier said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 is likely to offer a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is said to sport a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It could sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and have an IPX8-rated built.

Vivo X Fold 2 was launched in April last year with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500). The China-exclusive handset has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Blocks Profile Picture Screenshots on Android; Lets Beta Testers Pin Multiple Chats
Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Pixel Fold 2 Tipped to Offer a Tablet-Sized Inner Screen
  4. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Receives Software Update; Gets Camera Improvements
  7. Dell Alienware m18 R2 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Blocks Profile Picture Screenshots; Tests Multiple Chats Pinning
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 'VendorUI' Internal Builds Issued to Factories for Quality Control Testing: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Get 8GB LPDDR4X RAM; Storage Specification Also Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola to Launch Something New in India on April 3; Could be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  4. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.78-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Vision Pro Could Soon Be Available in More Countries, Report Suggests
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Launch Date Tipped for March 26, Specifications Leak Again
  7. Paytm Payments Bank Said to Cut About 20 Percent of Staff as Business Halt Looms
  8. Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition Design, Key Display Features Revealed Ahead of March 18 Launch
  9. ‘X is Becoming a Video First Platform’, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino
  10. LPDDR6 RAM to Reportedly Debut on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »