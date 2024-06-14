OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite — the company's purported successor to the current Nord CE 3 Lite model — just showed up in a live image on X (formerly Twitter). The photo of the handset reveals a revamped design compared to past and recent Nord CE-series models. Also revealed in another leak are the phone's Geekbench scores that hint at the processor and RAM configuration of the unit which was being tested. As more information related to the handset continues to surface, we can speculate that the launch of this smartphone will also take place soon.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite which is currently on sale in India at Rs. 17,999, in the budget segment. OnePlus recently launched its Nord CE 4 (Review) which is essentially a mid-range device in India, with pricing starting at Rs. 24,999. The leaked photograph of the upcoming Nord CE 4 Lite reveals a design that doesn't appear similar to either of these smartphones. However, @gadget_bits on X claims that this is indeed the photo of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Leaked visual of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, that'll be launching early next month#OnePlusNordCE4Lite #OnePlusNord #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/X2BMvpZkxo — Gadget Bits (@gadget_bits) June 12, 2024

The photograph shows a more boxy design with defined edges, and a slightly raised camera module which appears similar to the recently launched, OnePlus Ace 3V and the Oppo K12x. The phone has flat sides and appears to have a dual camera setup with one 50-megapixel camera as clearly mentioned in the inscription in the module. This is indeed a departure from the 108-megapixel sensor on the Nord CE 3 Lite which was also accompanied by two additional cameras. At the moment the function of the second camera remains unclear.

Accompanying the two cameras at the back are two LED flash modules. Also revealed at the bottom is the model number which reads as CPH2621 which confirms that this is the Nord CE 4 Lite, as the model number matches the one found in a previous report where it was mentioned on Singapore's IMDA certification website.

TheTechOutlook reports that the performance benchmark scores of the same model have also landed on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the phone scored 896 and 2,002 points in the benchmark's single-core and multi-core tests respectively, which seems fine given that it's going to be a budget device. In our independent testing of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 we managed scores of 1,154 and 3,000 in both tests, which were considerably higher.

Going by the details in the Geekbench listing, it seems that processor powering this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, an octa core chipset that was launched in 2021. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is listed with 8GB of RAM, and this could be one of the RAM and storage configurations of the handset.

Just like the Oppo K12 which was in reality a re-branded Nord CE 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is suspected to be a re-branded Oppo K12x which was announced in May this year. The Oppo K12x packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display and also looks similar to the design shown in the leak. The device has a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera for Portrait mode photos. It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging.

