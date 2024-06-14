Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Design Spotted in Leaked Live Image; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon 695 SoC

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite appears to bear a striking resemblance to the Oppo K12x.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 11:15 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Design Spotted in Leaked Live Image; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon 695 SoC

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is currently available at Rs. 17,999 and will be succeeded by the Nord CE 4 Lite

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is a budget device compared to the CE 4
  • Geekbench scores are lower than the currently available Nord CE 4
  • OnePlus is yet to announce plans to launch the Nord CE 4 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite — the company's purported successor to the current Nord CE 3 Lite model — just showed up in a live image on X (formerly Twitter). The photo of the handset reveals a revamped design compared to past and recent Nord CE-series models. Also revealed in another leak are the phone's Geekbench scores that hint at the processor and RAM configuration of the unit which was being tested. As more information related to the handset continues to surface, we can speculate that the launch of this smartphone will also take place soon.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite which is currently on sale in India at Rs. 17,999, in the budget segment. OnePlus recently launched its Nord CE 4 (Review) which is essentially a mid-range device in India, with pricing starting at Rs. 24,999. The leaked photograph of the upcoming Nord CE 4 Lite reveals a design that doesn't appear similar to either of these smartphones. However, @gadget_bits on X claims that this is indeed the photo of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

The photograph shows a more boxy design with defined edges, and a slightly raised camera module which appears similar to the recently launched, OnePlus Ace 3V and the Oppo K12x. The phone has flat sides and appears to have a dual camera setup with one 50-megapixel camera as clearly mentioned in the inscription in the module. This is indeed a departure from the 108-megapixel sensor on the Nord CE 3 Lite which was also accompanied by two additional cameras. At the moment the function of the second camera remains unclear.

Accompanying the two cameras at the back are two LED flash modules. Also revealed at the bottom is the model number which reads as CPH2621 which confirms that this is the Nord CE 4 Lite, as the model number matches the one found in a previous report where it was mentioned on Singapore's IMDA certification website.

TheTechOutlook reports that the performance benchmark scores of the same model have also landed on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the phone scored 896 and 2,002 points in the benchmark's single-core and multi-core tests respectively, which seems fine given that it's going to be a budget device. In our independent testing of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 we managed scores of 1,154 and 3,000 in both tests, which were considerably higher.

Going by the details in the Geekbench listing, it seems that processor powering this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, an octa core chipset that was launched in 2021. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is listed with 8GB of RAM, and this could be one of the RAM and storage configurations of the handset.

Just like the Oppo K12 which was in reality a re-branded Nord CE 4, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is suspected to be a re-branded Oppo K12x which was announced in May this year. The Oppo K12x packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display and also looks similar to the design shown in the leak. The device has a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera for Portrait mode photos. It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite, OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite Design, OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite Cameras, OnePlus Nord 4 CE Lite Processor, Oppo K12x
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Binance Trains Macau Police in Web3-Related Offenses Amid Rising Cases

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Design Spotted in Leaked Live Image; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon 695 SoC
