OnePlus Nord N30 SE was unveiled in the UAE on Monday, January 29. The smartphone, succeeds the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and comes with several upgrades over the older model. The newly launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is available in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE price, availability

The lone 4GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE is priced in the UAE at AED 599 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and is available for purchase via noon.com. Notably, the model is listed on the OnePlus Global website. It is offered in Satin Black and Cyan Sparkle colour options.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD panel with a pixel density of 391ppi and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE includes a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera is placed within a centred hole-punch cutout and uses an 8-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Nord N30 SE with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, similar to its predecessor. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, that also doubles as the power button. It supports 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 193g, the phone measures 165.6mm x 76mm x 7.9mm in size.

