OxygenOS 14 — based on Android 14 — will debut globally on September 25, and an open beta testing programme for these updates will be available for select smartphones next month. Additionally, OnePlus 11 users in India and North America have recently been able to download OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1, while OnePlus Nord 2T users with the Indian variant of the handset also were able to apply for the OxygenOS 14 closed beta testing. The firm has now announced the timeline for rolling out open beta updates to its other smartphones.

In a community post, OnePlus confirmed that the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta feature will roll out to the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and OnePlus 10T 5G users in October. In the following month, the firm will extend the beta to OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord N30 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite users.

Notable exceptions from the update are OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users. The OnePlus Nord 2, Nord CE and Nord CE 2 users are also not listed to receive the update. However, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord N20 SE will directly receive the stable version of OxygenOS 14.

With safer application access, the OxygenOS 14 Beta is expected to offer improved photo and video-related permissions management functions. It is also expected to enhance system stability, the speed at which apps launch, and the animations' smoothness on screen.

Employing a natural, soft, and clearer colour approach, the OxygenOS 14 beta is claimed to also enhance the skin's 'Aquamorphic Design' for a more soothing colour experience. Along with redesigning the system notification sounds, the update also includes new Aquamorphic-themed ringtones. It also has a carbon monitoring AOD that shows how much less carbon emissions people produce when they choose to walk rather than drive, according to the company.

