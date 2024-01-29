Xiaomi 14 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and HyperOS operating system was launched in Chinese markets in October last year. They are yet to make their India debut, but ahead of it, rumours about the next-generation flagship smartphones from Xiaomi have already started surfacing online. The Xiaomi 15 series is tipped to be powered by next-generation Qualcomm flagship processor. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are said to go official in September.

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Xiaomi 15 series will be equipped with Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The displays of the purported devices are said to offer a 1.5K resolution. The Xiaomi 14 series was the first handset to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Previous leaks suggested that mass production of the Xiaomi 15 lineup will kick off in September. The regular model is expected to retain a flat display and have the same screen size as the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 13. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumoured to come with a slightly curved 2K display with 0.6 mm narrow bezels. Since there's no official announcement from Xiaomi about the 15 series yet, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi's 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October. The price of Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model whereas the Xiaomi 14 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. There is no official word yet on their debut in markets outside China.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers Xiaomi's 14 series. They run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 14 series has LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They have a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup as well.

