Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has kicked off. The latest edition of the sale event in India, the e-commerce giant is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day, which first began in 2016 in India. During the sale, you can get your hands on the best deals on various electronics, including smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more home appliances, which are now listed at relatively low prices. Additionally, if you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 1 lakh from a reputable brand, like Samsung, OnePlus, or Redmi, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will let you save up to 40 percent on your purchase.

For reference, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs. 89,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 40,000. Similarly, OnePlus' latest OnePlus N6 can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 21,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. While the handsets are listed with slashed price tags, Amazon is offering an additional instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. On top of this, you can avail cashback and exchange bonuses on your purchase.

Here's the list of the seven best deals on phones under Rs. 1 lakh that you must not miss during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, before it ends on July 6.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 1 Lakh You Can't Miss

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