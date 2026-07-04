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Amazon Prime Day: The 7 Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh to Buy Right Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with credit cards of select banks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 11:10 IST
Amazon Prime Day: The 7 Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh to Buy Right Now

OnePlus N6 is the latest OnePlus handset in India

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will conclude on July 6
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering cashback
  • You can save up to Rs. 40,000 on a new phone
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has kicked off. The latest edition of the sale event in India, the e-commerce giant is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime Day, which first began in 2016 in India. During the sale, you can get your hands on the best deals on various electronics, including smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more home appliances, which are now listed at relatively low prices. Additionally, if you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 1 lakh from a reputable brand, like Samsung, OnePlus, or Redmi, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will let you save up to 40 percent on your purchase.

For reference, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs. 89,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,29,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 40,000. Similarly, OnePlus' latest OnePlus N6 can be purchased at a relatively low price of Rs. 21,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. While the handsets are listed with slashed price tags, Amazon is offering an additional instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. On top of this, you can avail cashback and exchange bonuses on your purchase.

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Here's the list of the seven best deals on phones under Rs. 1 lakh that you must not miss during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, before it ends on July 6.

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 1 Lakh You Can't Miss

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 lite Rs. 31,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Samsung M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 54,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
OnePlus N6

OnePlus N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS 16 experience
  • Good daylight camera performance with natural colours
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels, especially the bottom chin
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera limits photography versatility
  • 45W charging is modest considering its battery capacity
Read detailed OnePlus N6 review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale Begins: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

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