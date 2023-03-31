Technology News

Oppo A1x 5G With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A1x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 March 2023 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A1x 5G launched in Quite Sea Blue and Starry Sky Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A1x 5G runs Android 12 based ColorOS 12
  • The smartphone carries a dual rear camera unit
  • It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Oppo A1x 5G has been launched in China. The Oppo A1x 5G is a budget offering in terms of both price and performance based on the reported specifications. The company recently launched the Find X6 series with a base and a pro model. The high-end Find X6 series features Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera units. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset while the pro variant is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Oppo A1x 5G price

The Oppo A1x 5G smartphone has launched in two storage configuration options - the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1399 (roughly Rs. 16,700) while the 8GB + 128GB option is marked at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

The phone launched in Quite Sea Blue and Starry Sky Black colour options.

Oppo A1x 5G specifications, features

The Oppo A1x 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. With slim side and top bezels, and a relatively thicker chin, the phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent and comes with DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

Powered by an entry-level MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, the Oppo A1x 5G runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with ColorOS 12 skin on top.

For optics, the phone gets a dual rear camera unit that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, accompanied by an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear cameras are housed in two vertically placed circular cutouts on the top left of the back panel, which also includes an LED flash. The front camera is placed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The newly-launched Oppo phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and GPS connectivity among other options. It comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports an AI face unlock feature. Weighing about 186 grams, the Oppo A1x 5G measures 163.8mm x 75.1mm x 7.99mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
