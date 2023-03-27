Technology News

OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report

Oppo and OnePlus were embroiled in a patent dispute with Nokia and have already halted smartphone sales in Germany.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 18:44 IST
OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report

High sales costs in European markets could be the primary reason for the withdrawal

Highlights
  • OnePlus and Oppo are owned by BBK Electronics
  • Oppo will reportedly retain minimal manpower in Germany and UK
  • They have a minor market share in Europe

OnePlus and Oppo are reportedly planning to exit the European market. The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone companies are preparing to withdraw their business from key markets of Europe including Germany, France, Netherlands, and the UK according to a report. Both companies halted sales of smartphones in Germany in August 2022 after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. The Finnish company accused the smartphone makers of using its patented 5G technology without paying for a license. However, OnePlus and Oppo have not officially confirmed their departure from Europe yet.

As per a 36kr.com report (in Chinese) citing people familiar with the matter, Oppo is set to exit Germany and the UK. High costs of sales in the region could be the primary reason for withdrawal. However, macroeconomic reasons including inflation, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among others have forced Oppo to pull out its business from Europe as per the report. Both Germany and UK will reportedly retain minimal manpower for basic business operations. The report also states that Oppo's business in other regions including Italy, Finland, Spain, France and other countries is still advancing.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) tweeted that Oppo and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe, starting from Germany, France, Netherlands and the UK.

So far, OnePlus or Oppo has not officially confirmed their departure from Europe. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for comment on the matter and will update the story when they respond.

Meanwhile, Oppo India shared this statement:

OPPO is committed to all existing European markets. We had a great start in 2023, with the successful launch of Find N2 Flip in UK and the wonderful turnout of 2023 MWC Barcelona, OPPO will continue to focus on users need and provide more innovative product and solutions in the future.

Although Oppo and OnePlus are leading players in India's smartphone market, they have a minor market share in Europe. According to data from Counterpoint Research, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi led Europe's smartphone space in Q3 last year. Oppo and OnePlus accounted just for four percent of the total European market in Q3 2022.

In August last year, OnePlus and Oppo halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the BBK-electronics-owned brands of using its patented technology for processing 5G signals without paying for a license.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OnePlus, Nokia
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Related Stories

OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  6. WhatsApp KBC Scam: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo X Fold 2 Just Beat AnTuTu's Highest-Ever Benchmark Score: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Said to Approach US Neurosurgery Centre as Potential Human Clinical Trials Partner
  2. DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Spotted On AnTuTu, Sets Benchmark Score Record With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says
  5. Sun Mobility Partners With Zomato to Power 50,000 Electric 2-Wheelers Over Next Two Years
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Receive Rs. 5,000 Discount From April 1 in India: All Details
  7. PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
  9. Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
  10. Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.