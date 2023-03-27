OnePlus and Oppo are reportedly planning to exit the European market. The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone companies are preparing to withdraw their business from key markets of Europe including Germany, France, Netherlands, and the UK according to a report. Both companies halted sales of smartphones in Germany in August 2022 after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. The Finnish company accused the smartphone makers of using its patented 5G technology without paying for a license. However, OnePlus and Oppo have not officially confirmed their departure from Europe yet.

As per a 36kr.com report (in Chinese) citing people familiar with the matter, Oppo is set to exit Germany and the UK. High costs of sales in the region could be the primary reason for withdrawal. However, macroeconomic reasons including inflation, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among others have forced Oppo to pull out its business from Europe as per the report. Both Germany and UK will reportedly retain minimal manpower for basic business operations. The report also states that Oppo's business in other regions including Italy, Finland, Spain, France and other countries is still advancing.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) tweeted that Oppo and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe, starting from Germany, France, Netherlands and the UK.

So far, OnePlus or Oppo has not officially confirmed their departure from Europe. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for comment on the matter and will update the story when they respond.

Meanwhile, Oppo India shared this statement:

OPPO is committed to all existing European markets. We had a great start in 2023, with the successful launch of Find N2 Flip in UK and the wonderful turnout of 2023 MWC Barcelona, OPPO will continue to focus on users need and provide more innovative product and solutions in the future.

Although Oppo and OnePlus are leading players in India's smartphone market, they have a minor market share in Europe. According to data from Counterpoint Research, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi led Europe's smartphone space in Q3 last year. Oppo and OnePlus accounted just for four percent of the total European market in Q3 2022.

In August last year, OnePlus and Oppo halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the BBK-electronics-owned brands of using its patented technology for processing 5G signals without paying for a license.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.