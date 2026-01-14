Technology News
English Edition
Oppo 6t Series, Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x 4G Specifications, Colourways Listed Online; Could Launch Soon

Both the Oppo 6t Pro and Oppo 6t 4G run on the Snapdragon 685 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 17:23 IST
Oppo 6t Series, Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x 4G Specifications, Colourways Listed Online; Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 4G is shown in Aurora Gold and Sapphire Blue colour choices

Highlights
  • Oppo A6 4G, A6x 4G, A6t, A6t 4G, and A6t Pro are listed online
  • Oppo 6t Pro has a 7,000mAh battery
  • Oppo A6x 4G has a 6,500mAh battery
Oppo has listed several new A series smartphones on its website, revealing their design, specifications, colour options, and RAM and storage details. The Chinese smartphone brand has listed the Oppo A6 4 G, Oppo A6x 4G, Oppo A6t, Oppo A6t 4G, and Oppo A6t Pro. The new A series smartphones feature a 6.75-inch display and have up to a 7,000mAh battery. All models feature dual rear camera units and run on ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15. The Oppo A6x 4G, A6 4G, 6t Pro, 6t 4G run on the Snapdragon 685 chipset. The Oppo A6t 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Oppo A6x 4G, A6 4G, A6t Series Colours, RAM, Storage Options

Oppo A6x 4G, A6 4G, A6t, A6t 4G, and A6t Pro are currently listed on the company's website. The listing doesn't include the pricing or availability details of these models. The Oppo A6x 4G is listed in Ice Blue and Plum Purple shades. It is listed in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The Oppo A6 4G is shown in Aurora Gold and Sapphire Blue colour choices and 4GB + 256GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The Oppo 6t Pro, A6t 5G and 6t are listed in Crystal Violet and Crystal White colour options. The Oppo A6t Pro is shown in 8GB + 128GB option, while the Oppo A6t 5G is listed 4GB + 128GB, 4GB + 256GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

The Oppo A6t 4G is shown in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage options.

Oppo A6x 4G, A6 4G Specifications

The Oppo A6x 4G and Oppo A6 4G run on ColorOS 15.0 based on Android 15 and feature a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers up to 1125 nits of brightness and offers a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both phones are equipped with Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

oppo a6x 4g Oppo A6x 4G

Oppo A6x 4G
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

For optics, the Oppo A6x 4G has a dual rear camera unit including a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a QVGA monochrome camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. On the rear, the Oppo A6 4G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

The Oppo A6x 4G has a 6,500mAh battery, while the Oppo A6 has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Oppo 6t Pro, A6t 5G and 6t 4G Specifications

Oppo 6t series also runs on ColorOS 15.0 and features a 6.75-inch LCD HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. They pack up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Oppo 6t Pro and Oppo 6t 4G are equipped with the Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo A6t 5G, in contrast, has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood alongside an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

oppo a6t pro Oppo 6t Pro

Oppo 6t Pro
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

For optics, the Oppo 6t Pro and Oppo 6t 5G have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The Oppo 6t Pro has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The rear camera setup of Oppo 6t includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a QVGA sensor. Both 4G and 5G versions of Oppo 6t pack a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Oppo 6t Pro 7000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. The Oppo 6t 5G and Oppo 6t 4G are backed by 6,500mAh battery units.

All new Oppo A series models feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. Connectivity options available include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port. They have an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
