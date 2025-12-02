Technology News
Oppo A6x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6x 5G will be available for purchase in India starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, and company's website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 12:54 IST
Oppo A6x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6x 5G sports a 13-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A6x 5G features up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Oppo A6x 5G weighs about 212g
  • The phone ships with ColorOS 15
Oppo A6x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday. The smartphone will go on sale in the country later today via multiple e-commerce platforms, including the Oppo India online store. It is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Moreover, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also gets a 13-megapixel main rear camera.

Oppo A6x 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A6x 5G price starts at Rs. 12,499 in India for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs. 13,499. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, is priced in India at Rs. 14,999. Additionally, the tech firm is providing a three-month interest-free EMI option to customers on select bank cards.

The new Oppo A6x 5G will be available for purchase starting today via various online retail channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo India online store, and other offline retail outlets. It is offered in Ice Blue and Olive Green colourways.

Oppo A6x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6x 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.75-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 256ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The display also features 16.7 million colours, an 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 100 percent sRGB.

Powering the new Oppo A series is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The Oppo A6x 5G ships with a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an E-compass, and an accelerometer. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support for security.

For optics, the Oppo A6x 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera, featuring an f/2.2 aperture, 77-degree field of view, and auto focus. The new handset also carries a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, with an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree field of view, for selfies and video calls. While the rear camera sensor is capable of recording up to 1080p resolution videos at up to 60 fps, the selfie camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Oppo A6x 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. In terms of connectivity options, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, while weighing about 212g.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Oppo A6x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specifications
