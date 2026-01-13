Oppo has confirmed the launch date of its next A-series smartphone in China. The Oppo A6c will debut later this month, with the company teasing its design and colour options. The teaser highlights a familiar dual-camera design and two colour options, suggesting the phone may be closely related to an existing Oppo model. While Oppo has not yet shared specifications, the announcement sets the stage for more details to emerge ahead of the official unveiling.

Oppo A6c Could Be Based on Oppo A6x 5G

The company said in a Weibo post that the Oppo A6c will be launched in China on January 15, at 10am local time (7:30am IST). The teaser also reveals the phone's design and colour options, and we now know that the Oppo A6c will launch in purple and green finishes.

Official teaser images reveal a vertically stacked, capsule-shaped camera module on the back, housing two cameras with an LED flash placed alongside. This design is very similar to that of the Oppo A6x 5G, which debuted in India in December 2025, pointing to the possibility that the A6c is a rebranded version of the same phone for the Chinese market.

Oppo has yet to share any technical specifications for the A6c handset, and it has not clarified whether the phone will support 5G. If the device is indeed derived from the Oppo A6x, it is expected to come with a large high-refresh-rate LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a high-capacity battery with fast charging support.

The Oppo A6x 5G, which launched in India in December 2025, offers a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,125 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A6x 5G includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.

More details about the Oppo A6c are expected to be revealed closer to its January 15 launch in China.