Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications

The upcoming Motorola Signature handset will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 17:16 IST
Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature will be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colourways.

Highlights
  • Motorola Signature was unveiled at CES 2026
  • Motorola Signature will be offered in two colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
The Motorola Signature was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) earlier this month, as the first phone in the tech firm's new lineup. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its imminent launch in the country. Now, the exact launch date and box price of the Motorola Signature have surfaced online, hinting that it could arrive in India later this month. Motorola has teased the phone to be offered in India in two Pantone-curated colour options. It will also feature a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a square-shaped camera module.

Motorola Signature Price in India, Launch Date (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary leaked details of the upcoming Motorola Signature, claiming that it will be launched in India on January 23. Moreover, the leaker claims that the box price of the smartphone will be set at Rs. 84,999 for the variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. As the box prices of phones in India are generally higher than their retail prices, the selling price of the Motorola Signature could be lower than the leaked figure. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one should take it with a grain of salt.

motorola signature box price in india leaked inline Motorola Signature Leaked Price

Motorola Signature could be priced in India under Rs. 85,000.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X

 

This comes soon after a dedicated microsite for the Motorola Signature was live in India on Flipkart, confirming its imminent availability via the e-commerce platform. It is teased to be offered in two Pantone-curated colourways, dubbed Martini Olive and Carbon. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, offering 3.5x optical zoom capabilities. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 camera on the back, too.

The handset will also sport a hole-punch display cutout on the front to house the selfie camera. In India, the Motorola Signature will feature an aluminium frame and is teased to be 6.99mm thick, while weighing about 186g. Other details, including the chipset and battery capacity, about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

As previously mentioned, the Motorola Signature was earlier launched in select global markets on January 7 at a starting price of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The phone ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. It sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness.

The global version of the Motorola Signature is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It features 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is backed by a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

