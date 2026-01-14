Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S25, launched in January 2025, supports fast wired fast charging at 25W.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 16:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed the current Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is speculated to be launched in India and the global markets in February. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra could be in line for notable upgrades, the base Galaxy S26 model may miss out on any substantial changes. A tipster, however, suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate could offer improved charging speeds even on the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Upgrades

In a recent X post, tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) said that the Samsung Galaxy S26 will receive a charging speed upgrade. The purported handset could support 45W fast charging. For context, the Galaxy S25, launched in January 2025, supports fast wired fast charging at 25W.

Samsung had already introduced this change on the Plus model last year, with the Galaxy S25+ supporting 45W charging speed, which is the same as the Ultra model. This meant that only the base model was left with slower charging rates compared to other variants in the tech conglomerate's flagship lineup.

This contradicts a previous leak from tipster Ice Universe, who stated that Samsung will still offer 25W on the base Galaxy S26. If this claims turns out to be accurate, it would be a welcome addition to the Galaxy S26, considering not many upgrades are expected. Per reports, it is expected to pack the same 4,300mAh battery as the Galaxy S25.

The tipster also suggested that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2600 chipset, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Apart from this, prior reports also suggest that Samsung has scrapped plans to upgrade the camera system on the base Galaxy S26 due to rising component costs and pressure to keep pricing unchanged. As a result, the Galaxy S26 is likely to feature the same 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom as its predecessor. The 12-megapixel front camera may remain unchanged, too.

Following the reported cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge, the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to comprise the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three models are believed to enter mass production in early 2026, and could launch in February, instead of the usual January timeline. Consequently, the flagship Galaxy S-series may go on sale in March.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Features, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung
Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features

