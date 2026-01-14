The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is speculated to be launched in India and the global markets in February. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that while the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra could be in line for notable upgrades, the base Galaxy S26 model may miss out on any substantial changes. A tipster, however, suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate could offer improved charging speeds even on the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Upgrades

In a recent X post, tipster Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) said that the Samsung Galaxy S26 will receive a charging speed upgrade. The purported handset could support 45W fast charging. For context, the Galaxy S25, launched in January 2025, supports fast wired fast charging at 25W.

⭕️Galaxy S25 Series all SD 8 Elite



Now in 2026 😎



💥Galaxy S26 Exynos 2,600 2nm

💥Galaxy S26+ Exynos 2,600 2nm

💥Galaxy S26 Ultra 👇

Snapdragon Elite Gen5 3nm



💥Galaxy S26 45w

💥Galaxy S26+ 45w

💥Galaxy S26 Ultra 60w 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FsxqEVMRHg — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) January 14, 2026

Samsung had already introduced this change on the Plus model last year, with the Galaxy S25+ supporting 45W charging speed, which is the same as the Ultra model. This meant that only the base model was left with slower charging rates compared to other variants in the tech conglomerate's flagship lineup.

This contradicts a previous leak from tipster Ice Universe, who stated that Samsung will still offer 25W on the base Galaxy S26. If this claims turns out to be accurate, it would be a welcome addition to the Galaxy S26, considering not many upgrades are expected. Per reports, it is expected to pack the same 4,300mAh battery as the Galaxy S25.

The tipster also suggested that the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2600 chipset, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Apart from this, prior reports also suggest that Samsung has scrapped plans to upgrade the camera system on the base Galaxy S26 due to rising component costs and pressure to keep pricing unchanged. As a result, the Galaxy S26 is likely to feature the same 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom as its predecessor. The 12-megapixel front camera may remain unchanged, too.

Following the reported cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge, the Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to comprise the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three models are believed to enter mass production in early 2026, and could launch in February, instead of the usual January timeline. Consequently, the flagship Galaxy S-series may go on sale in March.