Oppo A6c With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: Price, Features

Oppo A6c comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 January 2026 13:51 IST
Oppo A6c With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6c is offered in Orchid Purple and Olive Green colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo A6c sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset has a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera
  • The Oppo A6c is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Oppo has introduced the Oppo A6c in China as a budget-focused smartphone aimed at users looking for a large display, long battery life, and reliable everyday performance. The handset offers a 6.75-inch LCD panel with a high 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 685 chipset, and a sizeable 6,500mAh battery, while retaining features such as expandable storage and a headphone jack. The Oppo A6c appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A6x 4G, which was unveiled in select global markets in December 2025.

Oppo A6c Price, Availability

Oppo A6c is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is available through Oppo's online store in Orchid Purple and Olive Green colour options.

Oppo A6c Features, Specifications

The Oppo A6c comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570×720 pixels) flat LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, full sRGB coverage in Natural mode, and 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage in Vivid mode. It delivers up to 800 nits of typical brightness and can peak at 1125 nits. Performance is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC with the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone supports 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, alongside storage expansion via a memory card. It ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo A6c is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, offering up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Both front and rear cameras can record videos at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options for the Oppo A6c include dual Nano-SIM support with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and USB Type-C. Security features include a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes.

The Oppo A6c is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, with no fast charging support. The phone measures 166.61×78.51×8.61mm in size, and weighs about 210g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo A6c, Oppo A6c Price, Oppo A6c Launch, Oppo A6c Specifications, Oppo A6c Features, Oppo A6 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A6c With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: Price, Features
