Oppo has introduced the Oppo A6c in China as a budget-focused smartphone aimed at users looking for a large display, long battery life, and reliable everyday performance. The handset offers a 6.75-inch LCD panel with a high 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 685 chipset, and a sizeable 6,500mAh battery, while retaining features such as expandable storage and a headphone jack. The Oppo A6c appears to be a rebranded version of the Oppo A6x 4G, which was unveiled in select global markets in December 2025.

Oppo A6c Price, Availability

Oppo A6c is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for a single option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is available through Oppo's online store in Orchid Purple and Olive Green colour options.

Oppo A6c Features, Specifications

The Oppo A6c comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ (1570×720 pixels) flat LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, full sRGB coverage in Natural mode, and 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage in Vivid mode. It delivers up to 800 nits of typical brightness and can peak at 1125 nits. Performance is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC with the Adreno 610 GPU. The phone supports 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, alongside storage expansion via a memory card. It ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

In the camera department, the Oppo A6c is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, offering up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Both front and rear cameras can record videos at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options for the Oppo A6c include dual Nano-SIM support with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and USB Type-C. Security features include a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It carries an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and light water splashes.

The Oppo A6c is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, with no fast charging support. The phone measures 166.61×78.51×8.61mm in size, and weighs about 210g.