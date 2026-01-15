Samsung unveiled the Galaxy AI suite of AI-powered features in 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 series. The AI-based features later made their way to older flagship Galaxy smartphones. While Samsung announced Galaxy AI as free to use, the company hinted that the AI solutions are likely to become a paid service after 2025. Finally, the South Korean tech giant has clarified confusion about the availability of Galaxy AI. Users of Galaxy flagship smartphones will be able to access these AI tools without paying any subscriptions.

Samsung Reveals Galaxy AI Policy

Samsung appears to have quietly updated the footnote on its website, revealing that the basic Galaxy AI features will remain free for users. The company states,

“Galaxy AI basic features provided by Samsung are free. Future releases may include enhanced features or new services that are offered on a paid basis. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

The latest footnote marks a shift from Samsung's earlier one, which claimed that AI features would be complementary through 2025. The previous statement, "Use of AI features is complimentary through 2025. Purchase may be required after complimentary period. Dates, availability and supported features may vary by app and country", can be seen on the Galaxy AI webpage archive as recently as January 1 2026 (via Wayback Machine archive).

The latest update finally dispels rumours that Samsung is reserving Galaxy AI for paid users. It's still not confirmed which one of the currently available Galaxy AI features will be covered under the paid tier.

According to the company, the “basic Galaxy AI features” are those listed under the Advanced Intelligence section of its Samsung Services Terms and Conditions. These include features such as Call Assist, Writing Assist, Photo Assist, Interpreter, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Photo Ambient, Drawing Assist, Bixby, Health Assist, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser. Currently, some Galaxy AI features require users to sign in with a Samsung account.

To recall, Samsung introduced AI features with the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024, including real-time translations and image editing. They are currently available on Samsung's Galaxy S series, foldables, and fan-edition models, among others.

