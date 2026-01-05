Technology News
English Edition
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 Pro 5G is available for purchase in India via the company’s online store in two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 16:06 IST
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 Pro 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

Highlights
  • Oppo A6 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup
  • Oppo A6 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The phone weighs about 216g
Oppo A6 Pro 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday as the latest addition to the lineup. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 40 days of standby. It also features 80W wired fast charging support. The new Oppo A6 Pro 5G is currently on sale in the country in two colour options and storage configurations via the company website. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the handset, which is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 23,999, which features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The company is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank credit cards.

The new Oppo A6 Pro 5G is available for purchase in India via Oppo's online store. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown colourways.

oppo a6 pro 5g india launch oppo inline Oppo A6 Pro 5G

Oppo A6 Pro 5G is offered in India in two colourways.
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage.

For optics, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus support and a 76-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera with an 89-degree field of view. It also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The back cameras on the new handset are capable of shooting up to 1080p resolution videos at up to 60fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The Oppo A6 Pro 5G also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It also supports face unlock. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The company claims that the handset is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Oppo's A6 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The tech firm claims that the smartphone will offer 40 days of standby, and it can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 64 minutes. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, and weighs about 216g.

OPPO A6 Pro 5G

OPPO A6 Pro 5G

  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
