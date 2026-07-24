Oppo A6 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year, in January, with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone packs one of the largest batteries among the Oppo A series handsets. The company has since launched various Oppo A6 lineup phones in China, which are expected to be succeeded by the Oppo A7 series. Recently, the key specifications and features of the Oppo A7 Pro Max surfaced online, hinting at what the phone might offer. Now, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing the chipset and performance details.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Oppo smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number PYC110. The Tech Outlook reports that the model number belongs to the rumoured Oppo A7 Pro Max. The listing suggests that the Oppo A7 Pro Max will be powered by an octa-core QTI SM4850 chipset, which is said to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC.

Oppo A7 Pro Max might ship with Android 16

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

The purported Oppo A7 Pro Max is listed with six efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz. Moreover, the Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will feature 11.22GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. It might also ship with Android 16, with ColorOS 16 on top. The handset managed to score 976 points in Geekbench's single-core performance test and 2,250 points in the multi-core performance test.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Oppo A7 Pro Max will be launched in China with a 10,000mAh battery. The smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED display, offering 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The tech firm might also equip the rumoured Oppo A series phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The new leak is also in line with earlier reports, which suggested that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

In the camera department, the Oppo A7 Pro Max will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The handset might also launch with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It might ship with support for 80W wired fast charging. The phone could be 8.47mm thick, while weighing about 226g.

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