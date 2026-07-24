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Google Expands Gemini Spark Access to AI Pro, AI Ultra Subscribers; Gemini Live Now Available on Older Home Devices

Gemini Spark runs on Gemini 3.5 and uses the Antigravity IDE.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 12:11 IST
Google Expands Gemini Spark Access to AI Pro, AI Ultra Subscribers; Gemini Live Now Available on Older Home Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Google says Gemini Spark is integrated with Google's suite of tools

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Highlights
  • AI Pro, AI Ultra subscribers in the US can now access Gemini Spark
  • It can process tasks in background even after users close their laptops
  • Gemini Live is now rolling out to older Google smart-home hardware
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Google on Thursday announced the expansion of Gemini Spark to more users. The personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent, which was first announced at Google I/O earlier this year, will be rolling out to Google AI Pro subscribers in the US. Further, Google AI Ultra subscribers in additional markets will gain access to the feature, along with support for local languages. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also expanding Gemini Live to more of its older smart-home hardware.

Gemini Spark, Gemini Live Expansion

Gemini Spark was introduced at I/O 2026 as a personal AI agent capable of operating in the background and carrying out multi-step tasks on a user's behalf. It was initially offered to trusted testers before entering beta for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Following its latest expansion, it will now be available to a larger group of users.

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As per the company, Google AI Pro subscribers in the US will begin receiving access to the feature starting today. Meanwhile, Spark is also being expanded to Google AI Ultra subscribers globally, along with local language support in supported markets. Google, however, mentioned that the feature will remain unavailable for users in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Switzerland, and Nigeria for the time being.

Google says Gemini Spark is built around planning and structuring tasks for AI agents and collaborative teams, and for repeatable use cases. The platform runs on Gemini 3.5 and uses the Antigravity IDE. Spark can convert simple prompts or rough goals into structured task briefs that include roles, workflows, deliverables, constraints, handoff notes, and verification checkpoints. The feature, however, does not directly execute tasks.

Spark's expansion builds upon its continuous rollout since its announcement. Last month, Google expanded the agentic feature to the Gemini app on macOS, which brought the task automation capabilities to Mac computers.

Separately, the tech giant is also expanding Gemini Live to a wider range of its older smart-home hardware. While it was previously available on supported Google Home and Nest speakers and displays, the first-generation Google Home Mini and Google Nest Hub can now access Gemini Live as well.

It can be invoked with a simple "Hey Google, let's chat” voice command, following which a chime will be rung, indicating that users can now begin having a back-and-forth conversation with the AI assistant.

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Further reading: Gemini, Gemini Spark, Gemini Spark AI Agent, Gemini Spark launch, Google IO 2026, Google IO, AI, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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