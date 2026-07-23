OnePlus N6x will be launched in India at the end of this month, the tech firm announced on Thursday. The company has also updated the dedicated microsites on its website and an e-commerce platform to reveal the design of the upcoming smartphone. The names of the two colour options have also been confirmed. The OnePlus N6x is confirmed to be launched in the country as the second model in the company's recently unveiled OnePlus N series, which has replaced the Nord lineup as the tech firm's most affordable offering in India. The upcoming phone is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.

OnePlus N6x Set to Launch in India on July 31

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming N series smartphone has been updated to announce that the OnePlus N6x will be launched in India on July 31 at 12 pm IST. On top of this, the microsite confirms that the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in the country in two colour options, namely Burgundy Red and Ice Blue. The company has also revealed the design of the handset in greater detail now.

For reference, the OnePlus N6x is now confirmed to sport a 3.5mm audio jack on the top. Moreover, the smartphone will be equipped with a pill-shaped rear camera island, which will house a single camera lens. A secondary cutout also appears on the camera module, which could be for the secondary light sensor. An LED flash appears next to the camera module, too. The OnePlus N6x also appears with a textured flat rear panel, with the centred OnePlus branding placed in the middle. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone.

We already know that the OnePlus N6x will go on sale in India via Amazon and the OnePlus online store. The smartphone will reportedly ship with “familiar” specifications and features. In terms of design, it is similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. The OnePlus N6x will join the OnePlus N6, which was recently launched in India on June 30 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

To recap, the OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch HD LCD touchscreen, which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with an 8,000mAh battery. The handset also offers support for 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging. It boasts a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.