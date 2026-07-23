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Oppo Find X10 Series Spotted Alongside iPhone 17 Pro in New Leak

Oppo Find X10 series is expected to include three models, namely Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 17:08 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Spotted Alongside iPhone 17 Pro in New Leak

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 series could be powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • Oppo Find X10 might sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China last year. Initially, the lineup included two smartphones, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. This year, the smartphone is expected to launch three models as part of the upcoming Oppo Find X10 lineup, namely Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. Recently, the key specifications and features of the three phones were tipped. Now, a leaked image of the three smartphones has surfaced online, which reveals their design. The handsets were reportedly spotted testing next to Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro. The image hints that the company will redesign the rear camera module of the Oppo Find X series.

Oppo Find X10 Series Design (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, an image of the Oppo Find X10 series has been leaked, suggesting that the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max will be launched in China this year with redesigned rear camera modules. The Oppo Find X10 series appears with a rectangular rear camera island, which is similar to the camera plateau found on the iPhone 17 Pro.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Discussion
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The rear camera module is shown to feature a triple camera system, which could be placed on the right side of the phones. The left side of the device might sport an LED flash, paired with the multispectral lens. The handsets will reportedly go on sale in China in Cyan, Orange, and White colour options. An unspecified button could also be placed on the left side of the handsets, which could be the customisable AI button.

This comes soon after the key specifications and features of the Oppo Find X10 series surfaced online. The Oppo Find X10 is said to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. It could be powered by the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite chipset, which might be the overclocked version of the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display with LIPO technology. Both Pro models are expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might also feature a 200-megapixel HPC sensor.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Series
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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