Oppo Find X9 series was launched in China last year. Initially, the lineup included two smartphones, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. This year, the smartphone is expected to launch three models as part of the upcoming Oppo Find X10 lineup, namely Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. Recently, the key specifications and features of the three phones were tipped. Now, a leaked image of the three smartphones has surfaced online, which reveals their design. The handsets were reportedly spotted testing next to Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro. The image hints that the company will redesign the rear camera module of the Oppo Find X series.

Oppo Find X10 Series Design (Expected)

According to a Gizmochina report, an image of the Oppo Find X10 series has been leaked, suggesting that the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max will be launched in China this year with redesigned rear camera modules. The Oppo Find X10 series appears with a rectangular rear camera island, which is similar to the camera plateau found on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Oppo Find X10, X10 Pro, and X10 Pro Max are reportedly being tested alongside the iPhone 17 Pro.



So, there's no circular camera module on any of these models.



Also, all three models appear to adopt the iPhone 17 Pro-like two-part rear panel design, with the cameras positioned… pic.twitter.com/jRBfjsosJ7 — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) July 22, 2026

The rear camera module is shown to feature a triple camera system, which could be placed on the right side of the phones. The left side of the device might sport an LED flash, paired with the multispectral lens. The handsets will reportedly go on sale in China in Cyan, Orange, and White colour options. An unspecified button could also be placed on the left side of the handsets, which could be the customisable AI button.

This comes soon after the key specifications and features of the Oppo Find X10 series surfaced online. The Oppo Find X10 is said to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. It could be powered by the unreleased octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite chipset, which might be the overclocked version of the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display with LIPO technology. Both Pro models are expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might also feature a 200-megapixel HPC sensor.