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New OTT Releases This Week (July 20 - July 26): Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Pallichattambi, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and More

This week's OTT releases include Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Pallichattambi, Con City, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 July 2026 16:12 IST
New OTT Releases This Week (July 20 - July 26): Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Pallichattambi, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and More
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Highlights
  • Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe among major OTT releases this week
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War concludes with Part 4 on JioHotstar
  • Check out the top OTT releases for this week
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This week brings a busy lineup of OTT releases. We have multiple new movies and series available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, and more. To start with, we have Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama with a criminal twist, streaming on Netflix. Kay Kay tries to fix the broken government school in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which is available on Prime Video. On the regional front, we have Tovino Thomas-led Pallichattambi and Arjun Das' Con City available for streaming this week. Apart from this, anime lovers can enjoy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity. Interestingly, for The Big Bang Theory fans, the franchise is also expanding this week with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. That being said, check out the top new OTT releases for this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Musafir Cafe

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha

Musafir Cafe is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's popular Hindi novel of the same name. Vikrant Massey plays Chander, while Vedika Pinto stars as Sudha in this series. Chander, a software engineer, meets Preeti after moving to the hills and opening a cafe. However, the memory of the past still lingers.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Prachee Shah

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is yet another interesting OTT release for this week. The seven-episode series follows Gyaneshwar Tiwari, played by Kay Kay Menon, who is the headmaster at one of the city's most underperforming government schools. The series follows his struggle with dealing with teachers, students and an institution that needs more than a quick makeover.

Pallichattambi

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: SonyLIV
  • Genre: Period, Action, Drama
  • Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Prithviraj Sukumaran

After arriving in cinemas earlier this year, Pallichattambi is making its streaming debut on Sony LIV. The Malayalam period drama is set in Kerala during the 1950s and follows Pothan, played by Tovino Thomas. The film follows Pothan's journey as rising political and religious tensions threaten to tear the community apart. The movie is available for streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Ego Raman

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Ciby Chandran, Robo Shankar, Cheran Raj, Keerthana Shreekumar

Directed by Ganesan Nachimuthu, Ego Raman follows a young man chasing a career in the civil services. The movie shows his journey from hardship to eventual success. The Tamil drama is available for streaming on Prime Video and Simply South.

Con City

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Drama
  • Cast: Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, four con artists who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while quietly running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. The film blends heist-style plotting with more grounded family drama. The movie is available for streaming in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Secret of Kalinga

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Sun NXT
  • Genre: Horror, Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Malavika Menon

Secret of Kalinga is yet another interesting OTT release for this week. The Malayalam horror movie focuses on a group of university students out celebrating New Year. However, they soon stumble upon an ancient well nobody in the area knew existed. What starts as a curious discovery quickly turns into something far stranger.

A Toxic Love Story

  • Release Date: July 22, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Directed by Alexandra Lacey, A Toxic Love Story is a true crime documentary based in a well-to-do California suburb. Shortly after getting married, a couple begins receiving threatening emails from someone calling themselves LilithIsTruth. Suspicion initially falls on the husband's ex-girlfriend, who is eventually arrested. However, this takes a worse turn as the documentary progresses.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity (Part 4)

  • Release Date: July 25, 2026
  • OTT Platform: Disney+ (Hulu in the US)
  • Genre: Anime, Action, Fantasy

Nearly four years after Part 1 began airing, Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War finally reaches its conclusion. The Calamity picks up after the chaos at the Soul King Palace, with Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies preparing for one final confrontation against Yhwach. It marks the end of one of shonen anime's longest-running and most beloved franchises.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

  • Release Date: July 23, 2026
  • OTT Platform: HBO Max
  • Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction
  • Cast: Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie

This week also brings joy for The Big Bang Theory fans as the franchise has introduced a new spin-off with Stuart entering a multiverse after accidentally damaging a device created by Sheldon and Leonard. Stuart is now forced to fix this multiverse situation with help from Denise, Bert and Barry Kripke.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
King of the Hill JioHotstar July 20, 2026
Masters of the Universe Prime Video July 22, 2026
72 Hours Netflix July 24, 2026
Triple Decker ManoramaMAX July 24, 2026
Balan: The Boy OTT Platform TBA July 24, 2026
Chinna Chinna Aasai OTT Platform TBA July 24, 2026
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Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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New OTT Releases This Week (July 20 - July 26): Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Pallichattambi, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and More
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