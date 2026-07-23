This week brings a busy lineup of OTT releases. We have multiple new movies and series available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, and more. To start with, we have Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama with a criminal twist, streaming on Netflix. Kay Kay tries to fix the broken government school in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which is available on Prime Video. On the regional front, we have Tovino Thomas-led Pallichattambi and Arjun Das' Con City available for streaming this week. Apart from this, anime lovers can enjoy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity. Interestingly, for The Big Bang Theory fans, the franchise is also expanding this week with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. That being said, check out the top new OTT releases for this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Musafir Cafe

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha

Musafir Cafe is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's popular Hindi novel of the same name. Vikrant Massey plays Chander, while Vedika Pinto stars as Sudha in this series. Chander, a software engineer, meets Preeti after moving to the hills and opening a cafe. However, the memory of the past still lingers.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Prachee Shah

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is yet another interesting OTT release for this week. The seven-episode series follows Gyaneshwar Tiwari, played by Kay Kay Menon, who is the headmaster at one of the city's most underperforming government schools. The series follows his struggle with dealing with teachers, students and an institution that needs more than a quick makeover.

Pallichattambi

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Period, Action, Drama

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Prithviraj Sukumaran

After arriving in cinemas earlier this year, Pallichattambi is making its streaming debut on Sony LIV. The Malayalam period drama is set in Kerala during the 1950s and follows Pothan, played by Tovino Thomas. The film follows Pothan's journey as rising political and religious tensions threaten to tear the community apart. The movie is available for streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Ego Raman

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ciby Chandran, Robo Shankar, Cheran Raj, Keerthana Shreekumar

Directed by Ganesan Nachimuthu, Ego Raman follows a young man chasing a career in the civil services. The movie shows his journey from hardship to eventual success. The Tamil drama is available for streaming on Prime Video and Simply South.

Con City

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi

Con City follows Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie, and Janaki, four con artists who pose as an ordinary middle-class family while quietly running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka. The film blends heist-style plotting with more grounded family drama. The movie is available for streaming in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Secret of Kalinga

Release Date: July 24, 2026

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Horror, Comedy, Mystery

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Malavika Menon

Secret of Kalinga is yet another interesting OTT release for this week. The Malayalam horror movie focuses on a group of university students out celebrating New Year. However, they soon stumble upon an ancient well nobody in the area knew existed. What starts as a curious discovery quickly turns into something far stranger.

A Toxic Love Story

Release Date: July 22, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Directed by Alexandra Lacey, A Toxic Love Story is a true crime documentary based in a well-to-do California suburb. Shortly after getting married, a couple begins receiving threatening emails from someone calling themselves LilithIsTruth. Suspicion initially falls on the husband's ex-girlfriend, who is eventually arrested. However, this takes a worse turn as the documentary progresses.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity (Part 4)

Release Date: July 25, 2026

OTT Platform: Disney+ (Hulu in the US)

Genre: Anime, Action, Fantasy

Nearly four years after Part 1 began airing, Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War finally reaches its conclusion. The Calamity picks up after the chaos at the Soul King Palace, with Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies preparing for one final confrontation against Yhwach. It marks the end of one of shonen anime's longest-running and most beloved franchises.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Release Date: July 23, 2026

OTT Platform: HBO Max

Genre: Comedy, Science Fiction

Cast: Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie

This week also brings joy for The Big Bang Theory fans as the franchise has introduced a new spin-off with Stuart entering a multiverse after accidentally damaging a device created by Sheldon and Leonard. Stuart is now forced to fix this multiverse situation with help from Denise, Bert and Barry Kripke.

Other OTT Releases This Week