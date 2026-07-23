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Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Features

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices and other supported USB-powered accessories.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 23 July 2026 15:38 IST
Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W will be available for purchase later this month

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi includes a built-in USB Type-C cable
  • The power bank packs a 20,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi adds a smart digital display for battery status
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Xiaomi has introduced the Power Bank 5i 20000 67W in India with a 20,000mAh battery, up to 67W fast charging and a built-in USB Type-C cable. The new power bank is designed to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices and other USB-powered products. It also supports 65W fast input charging for quicker recharging. According to the company's press release, the accessory will be available for purchase in India later this month.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W carries a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 in India, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in Black and Blue colourways and will be available for purchase starting July 28 at 12pm IST via Xiaomi's official website, Amazon India and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W features a compact design with a built-in USB Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a separate cable for compatible devices. It also includes a smart digital display that provides real-time information on the remaining battery level and charging status.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i is equipped with an integrated USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port. It can charge multiple devices at the same time and supports PD 3.0 PPS, QC 3.5, BC1.2 and Apple 2.4A fast charging protocols for compatibility with Android, iOS and other USB-powered devices.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i houses a 20,000mAh battery and supports up to 67W fast charging. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, handheld gaming devices and other supported USB-powered accessories. The power bank also supports up to 65W fast input charging, enabling it to recharge more quickly between uses.

Xiaomi says its compact size is designed for everyday carry and travel. The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W measures 140 × 72 × 31.2mm and weighs 420g.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W, Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Price in India, Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W India Launch, Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India: Price, Features
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