iQOO 15 Ultra was launched earlier this year in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,400mAh battery. While earlier rumours indicated that this flagship smartphone might skip the Indian market, iQOO appears to be gearing up to bring it to other markets outside China. Most recently, the iQOO 15 Ultra reportedly appeared in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification database, indicating that its global launch could be just around the corner. The hardware specifications of the global version are expected to be similar to those of the Chinese version.

iQOO 15 Ultra Spotted on Certification Website

As spotted by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO 15 Ultra appeared in the EEC database with model numbers V2546A and I2603. The V2546A is associated with the Chinese variant of the phone. As per the screenshot of the listing, the phone has notification numbers KZ0000014355 and KZ0000014400. The listing suggests the certification will be valid till December 31, 2032.

The EEC listing suggests that the phone will be available in European markets soon. However, it does not reveal any other specifications or features of the global variant of the iQOO 15 Ultra. Previous leaks suggested the flagship smartphone might not make its way to India.

The iQOO 15 Ultra was launched in China in February with a starting price tag of CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 74,000) for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and has a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 7,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.