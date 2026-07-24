Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site

iQOO 15 Ultra reportedly appeared in the EEC database with model numbers V2546A and I2603.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 July 2026 10:54 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra is equipped with a 7,400mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra appeared in the EEC database
  • iQOO 15 Ultra could launch in European markets soon
  • It has a triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

iQOO 15 Ultra was launched earlier this year in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,400mAh battery. While earlier rumours indicated that this flagship smartphone might skip the Indian market, iQOO appears to be gearing up to bring it to other markets outside China. Most recently, the iQOO 15 Ultra reportedly appeared in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certification database, indicating that its global launch could be just around the corner. The hardware specifications of the global version are expected to be similar to those of the Chinese version.

iQOO 15 Ultra Spotted on Certification Website

As spotted by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the iQOO 15 Ultra appeared in the EEC database with model numbers V2546A and I2603. The V2546A is associated with the Chinese variant of the phone. As per the screenshot of the listing, the phone has notification numbers KZ0000014355 and KZ0000014400. The listing suggests the certification will be valid till December 31, 2032.

The EEC listing suggests that the phone will be available in European markets soon. However, it does not reveal any other specifications or features of the global variant of the iQOO 15 Ultra. Previous leaks suggested the flagship smartphone might not make its way to India.

The iQOO 15 Ultra was launched in China in February with a starting price tag of CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 74,000) for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and has a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Ultra has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 7,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

iQOO 15 Ultra

iQOO 15 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo K15 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Become Third-Largest Foldable Phone Maker Within Months of Launch
  2. New OTT Releases This Week: Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, and More
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak Hints at Apple's Costliest Non-Folding iPhone
  4. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Could Get Another Variant, Tipster Claims
  5. Google's Gemini Spark AI Agent Gets Its Biggest Expansion Yet
  6. Here's How the Oppo Find X10 Series Could Look
  7. Oppo K15 With Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Arrives at This Price
  8. Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000 67W With Built-In USB Type-C Cable Launched in India
  9. Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India: Price Details
  10. iQOO Z11 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, Up to 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Expands Gemini Spark Access to AI Pro, AI Ultra Subscribers; Gemini Live Now Available on Older Home Devices
  4. Oppo A7 Pro Max Chipset, Performance Details Appear in Geekbench Listing: Expected Specifications
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Apple's Most Expensive Non-Folding iPhone Yet, Leak Suggests
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  7. Oppo K15 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dual 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  8. iPhone Ultra to Challenge Samsung, Huawei With 25 Percent Market Share Within Months of Launch: Report
  9. Qualcomm Reportedly Developing Fourth Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variant for More Affordable Flagship Phones
  10. Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Public Beta 2 Update for Eligible iPhone Models: See What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »