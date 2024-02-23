Oppo F25 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on February 29. The company has already confirmed some features of the upcoming smartphone. The design and colourway of the handset had also been revealed. Now a tipster has suggested the price of the phone in the country alongside its likely configurations and a few other specifications like the chipset, battery and OS details. A second colour option for the model has also been spotted on the Oppo India landing page.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. He adds that customers will also be eligible for up to 10 percent cashback but did not elaborate on the terms and conditions of the offer.

As per the tipster, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and run Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box. The phone may also carry a full-HD+ 10-bit display with 1,100nits peak brightness, a 5,000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, he added.

On the Oppo India landing page, there is a lucky draw segment, under which the company is claiming to offer free Oppo F25 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco Buds 2 to eligible participants. The image in the section shows the TWS earphones alongside the upcoming handset in two colourways - the Lava Red shade has been confirmed officially, and it also appears in a blue shade with water ripple-like patterns.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G teased in two colourways alongside Oppo Enco Buds 2

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It will also come with a triple rear camera system including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera will carry a 32-megapixel sensor.

The online listings of the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, including the Amazon microsite, which confirms the handset's eventual Amazon availability, show that the phone will support 67W SuperVOOC charging and will arrive with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

