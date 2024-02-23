Technology News
Oppo F25 Pro 5G will arrive with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India in Lava Red colourway

Highlights
  • Oppo F25 Pro 5G will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display
  • The handset will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Oppo F25 Pro 5G will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery
Oppo F25 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on February 29. The company has already confirmed some features of the upcoming smartphone. The design and colourway of the handset had also been revealed. Now a tipster has suggested the price of the phone in the country alongside its likely configurations and a few other specifications like the chipset, battery and OS details. A second colour option for the model has also been spotted on the Oppo India landing page. 

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. He adds that customers will also be eligible for up to 10 percent cashback but did not elaborate on the terms and conditions of the offer.

As per the tipster, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and run Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box. The phone may also carry a full-HD+ 10-bit display with 1,100nits peak brightness, a 5,000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, he added.

On the Oppo India landing page, there is a lucky draw segment, under which the company is claiming to offer free Oppo F25 Pro 5G and Oppo Enco Buds 2 to eligible participants. The image in the section shows the TWS earphones alongside the upcoming handset in two colourways - the Lava Red shade has been confirmed officially, and it also appears in a blue shade with water ripple-like patterns.

oppo f25 pro 5g oppo inline f25pro

Oppo F25 Pro 5G teased in two colourways alongside Oppo Enco Buds 2
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Panda Glass protection. It will also come with a triple rear camera system including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera will carry a 32-megapixel sensor.

The online listings of the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, including the Amazon microsite, which confirms the handset's eventual Amazon availability, show that the phone will support 67W SuperVOOC charging and will arrive with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo F25 Pro 5G, Oppo F25 Pro 5G In, Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India, Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications, Oppo F25 Pro, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Log Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Only Few Cryptos See Gains
Google Pay to Roll Out SoundPod With Audio Alerts to Merchants in India After Year-Long Pilot
Comment
