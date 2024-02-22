Technology News

Oppo Reno 11 Series to Get Generative AI Features Soon, AI Center Launched

Oppo Reno 11 series will get AI Eraser and other AI-based features within Q2 2024 globally.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2024 21:24 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Series to Get Generative AI Features Soon, AI Center Launched

Photo Credit: Oppo

The AI features were first introduced in the Oppo Find X7 series

Highlights
  • Oppo recently released its LLM AndesGPT with 180 billion parameters
  • The company highlighted four important pillars of an AI smartphone
  • Oppo Reno 11 series recently received AI features in China
Oppo Reno 11 series will soon be equipped with generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, the company stated on Wednesday. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker also revealed that it has established an AI Center for innovation in the emerging technology. The institution will focus on bringing new features to its existing smartphones and building AI-ready phones in the future. Earlier this week, Oppo added multiple AI features to its ColorOS New Year Edition update in China.

Making the announcement, the company highlighted that the Oppo AI Center will be its dedicated research and development wing that will focus on AI and its application. It will also bring a broader range of user-centric AI products and features for users globally. This hints that Oppo might launch dedicated AI hardware similar to Humane's AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

While this will be a long-term development by the company, in the short term, Oppo is bringing new AI features to its Reno 11 series, which include the vanilla Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. Not mentioning the list of features that could come to the smartphone, it revealed that the AI Eraser tool, which can remove unwanted objects and people from an image's background, will be added to the series. The Chinese brand also highlighted that the AI features will arrive globally within the second quarter of 2024, which ends in June.

"Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo.

Additionally, Oppo also outlined the four important pillars of an ideal AI-ready smartphone. It highlighted efficiency in using computational resources to meet the needs of generative AI, self-learning capabilities, and multimodal content generation abilities. The company stated that AI smartphones should also be aware of the physical world in real time through various sensors to understand users as well as their environment.

Finally, the company also delved deeper into its own AI stack. In January, the Oppo Find X7 series was launched, where it added AI features for the first time. Explaining the language model behind the AI, the smartphone maker revealed that it used its in-house AndesGPT which comprises 180 billion parameters. The AI model was built keeping dialogue enhancement, personalisation, and cloud-device collaboration in mind.

Oppo Reno 11F 5G

Oppo Reno 11F 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • No stereo speakers
  • Lack an official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
  • Below average video quality
Read detailed Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Oppo
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 11 Series to Get Generative AI Features Soon, AI Center Launched
Comment
