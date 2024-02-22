Oppo Reno 11 series will soon be equipped with generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, the company stated on Wednesday. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker also revealed that it has established an AI Center for innovation in the emerging technology. The institution will focus on bringing new features to its existing smartphones and building AI-ready phones in the future. Earlier this week, Oppo added multiple AI features to its ColorOS New Year Edition update in China.

Making the announcement, the company highlighted that the Oppo AI Center will be its dedicated research and development wing that will focus on AI and its application. It will also bring a broader range of user-centric AI products and features for users globally. This hints that Oppo might launch dedicated AI hardware similar to Humane's AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

While this will be a long-term development by the company, in the short term, Oppo is bringing new AI features to its Reno 11 series, which include the vanilla Reno 11 and the Reno 11 Pro. Not mentioning the list of features that could come to the smartphone, it revealed that the AI Eraser tool, which can remove unwanted objects and people from an image's background, will be added to the series. The Chinese brand also highlighted that the AI features will arrive globally within the second quarter of 2024, which ends in June.

"Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo.

Additionally, Oppo also outlined the four important pillars of an ideal AI-ready smartphone. It highlighted efficiency in using computational resources to meet the needs of generative AI, self-learning capabilities, and multimodal content generation abilities. The company stated that AI smartphones should also be aware of the physical world in real time through various sensors to understand users as well as their environment.

Finally, the company also delved deeper into its own AI stack. In January, the Oppo Find X7 series was launched, where it added AI features for the first time. Explaining the language model behind the AI, the smartphone maker revealed that it used its in-house AndesGPT which comprises 180 billion parameters. The AI model was built keeping dialogue enhancement, personalisation, and cloud-device collaboration in mind.

