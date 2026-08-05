The Oppo F33 Series 5G was launched in India in April, and its successor could already be on the cards. A fresh report suggests that the company is gearing up to launch the Oppo F35 series in the country. While details officially remain under wraps, the lineup is expected to include the Oppo F35 Pro. It will reportedly arrive as a rebadged version of the recently launched China-exclusive Oppo A7 Pro Max, but with a few market-specific tweaks.

Oppo F35 Pro Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo F35 series will be launched in India by the end of August. The lineup is expected to be led by the Oppo F35 Pro, which could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in the country. The purported handset could be a rebadged version of the Oppo A7 Pro Max and may rival the Vivo S2 in the market, which is also scheduled to be launched soon.

For comparison, the China-exclusive Oppo A7 Pro Max starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 38,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 42,000), respectively.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F35 Pro may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the purported handset will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The base variant is expected to offer 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optics front, the F35 Pro could get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may sport a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 autofocus selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view (FoV) for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo F35 Pro will reportedly get IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It could pack a 10,000mAh battery, potentially making it Oppo's largest battery capacity smartphone in India to date. It may measure 8.57mm in thickness. These specifications closely match the China-exclusive Oppo A7 Pro Max, further fuelling rumours.

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