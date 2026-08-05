Apple has been rumoured to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary with one of the biggest design overhauls in years. The handset, which is expected to debut as the iPhone 20, is believed to launch in 2027. While the Cupertino-based tech giant remains tight-lipped about its in-development devices, a tipster has suggested that Apple is currently prototyping two new display sizes, including a 6.4-inch panel that could debut on the purported iPhone 20 Pro.

Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone Display Sizes

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Apple is currently evaluating two new display panels for its 20th anniversary iPhone lineup. One is said to measure approximately 6.4 inches and could be used on the purported iPhone 20 Pro. Meanwhile, the second screen is believed to be a larger panel, measuring around 7 inches. The tipster claims this panel could be seen on the iPhone 20 Pro Max.

If accurate, the displays would mark a slight increase over Apple's current Pro models. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen.

The tipster claims that the tech giant may increase the physical size of the displays across the anniversary lineup, although the aspect ratio could remain the same. The purported iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max are also tipped to feature a new borderless design with curved glass on all four sides.

This could potentially mark the first time Apple launches an iPhone with curved glass, as all previous models have featured flat displays.

These claims align with a previous report, which suggested that Apple had accelerated development of two differently sized 20th anniversary iPhone models. Leaks have also indicated that the tech giant is working on a radical redesign to commemorate two decades of the iPhone.

Among the most notable upgrades could be under-display Face ID technology. This would eliminate the need for the Dynamic Island cutout on the screen, potentially creating a seamless display. Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone models are reportedly codenamed V73 and V74. Apple's 2nm A21 SoC is rumoured to power both handsets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.