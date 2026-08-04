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Microsoft Reportedly Making Xbox 360 Games Backwards Compatible on PC and Project Helix

Last month, Microsoft announced a backwards compatibiity program on PC for original Xbox games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2026 21:11 IST
Microsoft Reportedly Making Xbox 360 Games Backwards Compatible on PC and Project Helix

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox 360 games will reportedly be playable via the Xbox app on PC

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Highlights
  • The feature will reportedly roll out between 2027 and 2028
  • Xbox 360 games are backwards compatible on current-gen Xbox consoles
  • Microsoft is also bringing a disc-to-digital feature for physical games
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Microsoft announced a new backwards compatibility program last month that adds support for original Xbox console titles on PC. The company is reportedly expanding the program to bring Xbox 360 games on PC as well.

The Xbox parent has sent out a document to developers detailing its plans to extend Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC to Xbox 360 titles. As per The Verge, the leaked document says that Xbox 360 games will run on the next-generation Project Helix Xbox console, “Xbox PCs,” and handheld devices.

Xbox 360 Games Coming to PC

Project Helix is already confirmed to support both Xbox and PC games. “Xbox PCs” likely refers to the Xbox app on PC, meaning the library of compatible Xbox 360 titles should be playable on PC via the Xbox app. Windows-based handhelds like ROG Xbox Ally will also be able to run Xbox 360 games via the Xbox app.

As per the report, developers will be able to decide if they want to make their Xbox 360 game backwards compatible on PCs. They will also be able to control the games' prices and availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has not officially divulged its plans for Xbox 360 games on PC, but the leaked document reportedly claims the program will be gradually rolled out between 2027 and 2028 across next-gen devices. The company is expected to launch the next-gen Project Helix console around the same time.

Xbox consoles are backwards compatible, with the current-gen Xbox Series S/X supporting Xbox One, Xbox 360, and select original Xbox titles. The next-gen Xbox is set to be a PC/console hybrid that runs both Xbox and PC titles. Xbox 360 backwards compatibility on PC will ensure that Project Helix users are able to play titles from the seventh-generation Xbox console.

In July, Microsoft announced its Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC program that allows users to play original Xbox titles on PC platforms. The company rolled out the feature with four classic original Xbox games coming to PC via the Xbox app. The feature's full launch, however, is reportedly set for October 2026.

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Further reading: Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox Backwards Compatibility, PC, Project Helix, Handheld, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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