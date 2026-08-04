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Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro MIIT Certification Hints at Imminent Launch

The software build shown in the leaked image appears to be the Chinese version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 4 August 2026 18:36 IST
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro MIIT Certification Hints at Imminent Launch

Xiaomi Pad 8 (pictured) launched in India in March 2026

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 9 may feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • A leaked image reveals the Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro branding
  • The Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro may use the Xring O3 chipset
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Xiaomi's upcoming Pad 9 Pro and Pad 8S Pro have surfaced in fresh leaks and regulatory filings ahead of their expected debut in China. The latest developments reveal charging capabilities for both tablets, while a leaked image appears to confirm the branding and several hardware details of the Pad 8S Pro. The latest certification and leak suggest Xiaomi is set to expand its premium tablet lineup before unveiling the next generation Pad 9 series later this year.

Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro Leaked Live Image Surfaces as Pad 9 Pro Clears MIIT Certification

Weibo user Little White Pro (translated from Chinese) claimed that Xiaomi models 2612CRPFFC and M367FC have completed registration with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The certification indicates support for 67W fast charging on the 2612CRPFFC model and up to 120W charging on the M367FC model. The tipster identifies the two devices as the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro, respectively.

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Meanwhile, an Android Treasure report has also shared an alleged image of the Pad 8S Pro's About device page. The screenshot identifies the tablet as the Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro 12.5 and lists a 12.5-inch display, 16GB of RAM and a 12,000mAh battery. It also suggests the device will use Xiaomi's in-house Xring O3 SoC.

Earlier leaks indicate that the Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro could feature a 12.5-inch 3.2K LCD panel, a 32-megapixel front camera and a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The leaked image appears to support those specifications and also points to HyperOS 4.0, although it does not reveal the underlying Android version.

The image appears to show a Chinese software build, which indicates the leaked Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro tablet may be an early development unit. The report also notes that Xiaomi has not yet confirmed whether the device will be sold outside China.

While specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro remain undisclosed, the standard Xiaomi Pad 9 has already completed the same regulatory process. Previous reports suggest it will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 9,720mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging.

Xiaomi may introduce its rumoured Xiaomi 18 Fold in China later this month. Since that foldable is also expected to feature the Xring O3 chipset, the Pad 8S Pro could debut at the same launch event. The Chinese tech giant is separately expected to unveil the Xiaomi 18 series and the Pad 9 lineup in September.

Although Xiaomi has not announced launch dates for either tablet, devices typically appear in the MIIT database shortly before they are introduced in China. If the reported launch timeline is accurate, the Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro could become the last addition to the Pad 8 series before Xiaomi shifts its focus to the Pad 9 family.

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Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 8S Pro, Xiaomi Pad 9
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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