Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Review: Does Smart Cleaning Justify the Price?

Gone are the years when we saw robot vacuum cleaners shifting from a luxury to a practical home appliance. As our homes doubled as offices and classrooms, these machines have become the go-to solution for consistent everyday cleaning. It cannot replace deep cleaning, but households still benefit from occasional manual vacuuming and mopping with the latest models that offer improved navigation, innovative cleaning technologies, self-cleaning docks, and a range of mopping options.

The Indian market is currently flooded with robot vacuum cleaner options at various price points. And now, cleaning performance alone is not enough; navigation, sensors, self-cleaning features, software features, app controls, and how it works on different floors also matter. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is the latest addition in this crowded segment from Xiaomi's sister brand, Dreame. After spending a few weeks with this product, here is a detailed review of the robot vacuum cleaner.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Design and Build

Maximum Suction: 30,000Pa

Base Station Weight: 9.21Kg

Robot Vacuum Weight: 4.04kg

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. It follows the familiar circular design shared by Dreame's previous premium robot vacuums. It has a LiDAR sensor mounted on top for navigation. The front houses a detection module with cameras and sensors for identifying furniture and other obstacles. The robot arrives pre-installed with the main brush, side brush, dustbin with filter, brush guard, mop pads, washboard filter, and a cleaning solution dispenser module. The underside houses the main roller brush, side brush, and dual rotating mop pads.

It has a tall white docking station with a gold accent panel on the front, which offers a premium feel. If you have contemporary or minimalist interiors and design, this model will definitely complement the overall look. The charging station of the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra does dust collection, clean water storage, dirty water collection, mop washing, and mop drying. Since the charging dock is slightly larger than a conventional charging base, finding the right spot for it may need a little extra planning before you begin the setup process.

Along with the robot vacuum and its base station, the large package includes two mop pad holders, an additional dust bag, a base station ramp extension plate, a 200ml bottle of Dreame's floor cleaning solution, and the Quick Start Guide and User Manual. The setup takes just a few minutes. The build quality is decent; the water tanks are easy to remove and fill.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra: Setting Up

Once the device is connected to a power source, the setup of the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra can be done quickly through the Dreamehome app. I faced difficulty with the Wi-Fi pairing as it uses single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz). After connecting to the Wi-Fi, the robot does the first mapping and makes a detailed floor plan. In a couple of minutes, it identified the furniture and layout of my two-bedroom apartment without requiring any manual adjustments.

Like previous Dreame vacuum cleaners, you can partition, set no-go zones, and merge or rename rooms at your convenience. The paired Dreamehome app (available on iOS and Android) includes customisation options. It allows you to schedule cleaning sessions, adjust suction levels, choose mop moisture settings, create multi-room routines, and save separate cleaning preferences for different parts of the house.

The number of available settings looks excessive at first, at least for me, but the interface remains organised enough that you will need only a handful in daily use. The voice assistant integration is also available. We can use Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant to start, stop, or adjust cleaning instantly instead of opening the app.

Navigation of the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is reliable. The robot smartly identified and avoided obstacles such as shoes, a stool, and an ottoman in my living room. The charging cables and handbag chains will cause problems, but that's not a new thing with a robot vacuum. It moved around and underneath the bed reliably.

My apartment has tiled floors, isn't particularly cluttered and has no pets running around, so the robot vacuum had an easy time moving from room to room. I scheduled the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra to vacuum and mop the entire house when I went out, and the routines worked well, and I usually come back to clean floors without having to think about it. Once set up, the robot required little day-to-day attention.

Cleaning and Performance

During testing, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra with 30,000Pa Vormax suction efficiently picked up dust and fine debris in a single run. It consistently picked up things like dry onion skins and salt crystals in the kitchen without pushing them around first. I was especially impressed by its ability to remove fine dust, which frequently builds up in my apartment due to ongoing construction nearby. The performance of the extending side brush is also commendable in reaching corners, edges of wardrobes, baseboards and under furniture.

The robot automatically increases suction when it detects a carpet. It has a HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush system featuring a liftable rubber brush with the TriCut Brush 3.0. Even after several hours of cleaning, very little hair had wrapped around the brush during my tests. As I have short hair, users with long hair or shedding pets may see more tangling, though the anti-tangle design should help keep it under control.

You can choose between vacuuming, mopping, vac and mop, mop after vacuum, and a customised option, depending on your cleaning requirements. The device features four power modes — Quiet, Standard, Intense and Max. Further, there is a CleanGenius mode that is Dreame's AI mode for cleaning. The dual rotating mop pads clean dried spills. Normal mopping was enough to remove usual stains, footprints, light kitchen spills, and dust residue.

The robot's ability to cross obstacles and thresholds 40mm high was useful, especially for changes in flooring level. The utility area sits slightly lower than the kitchen in my place, and the robot had no trouble climbing over the height difference and moving between the two areas without getting stuck, allowing cleaning both areas in a single run. The robot offers 22mm for single-layer thresholds.

In Turbo mode with standard cleaning, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra took 73 minutes to vacuum and 91 minutes to mop the around 1,200sqft apartment. It returned to the dock to clean the mop pads, empty the dustbin and recharge the battery during these longer cleaning sessions. It uses a lot of water; I ended up swapping water every 1.5 times it cleans my house.

The mopping performance was impressive when the mop pads were new, and there were no visible streaks after eight uses. As expected, streaking became more noticeable as the pads wore down over time.

The robot remained quiet during regular cleaning runs. Even in Turbo mode, the vacuuming noise was lower than I had expected. I was equally impressed by the mopping mode, which was so quiet that during my first few cleaning sessions, I walked into the bedroom more than once just to check whether it was still running. Because of its low noise levels, I had no hesitation running it while attending office calls or during the early hours of the day. The dock's automatic dust emptying step is the loudest part of the cleaning, but it lasts only a short time.

The dock should be one of the key reasons to consider the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra despite its big size. It automatically empties the dustbin, washes the mop pads, dries them using warm air, and refills the robot's water tank, eliminating manual actions. It uses 100-degree Celsius hot water cleaning for mop pads to break down grease and reduce odours

The robot has a 250ml onboard dust box, while the docking station houses a 3.2L dust bag, a 4.5L clean water tank and a 4.0L dirty water tank. After nearly three weeks of use, the dust bag was still not full and did not require any manual emptying. In larger homes or households with children or pets, however, it is likely to fill up faster and may need weekly emptying. The dirty water tank, on the other hand, should be emptied after every mopping session to prevent odours and residue from building up.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra: Battery Life

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra has a 5,200mAh cell. The battery performance is suitable for small and medium-sized homes. A fully charged battery lasted a quick cleaning session before returning to the dock. In Turbo mode, with full suction power, when I picked up the vacuum followed by mopping, the dock recharged and resumed work between tasks.

Maintaining the robot never felt like a chore during my time with it. The app prompted me whenever something needed attention, while the brushes and filters were easy to remove for cleaning. My routine mostly involved topping up the clean water tank, emptying the dirty water tank after each mopping session and giving the brushes and filters an occasional clean. The self-cleaning dock does a lot of the heavy lifting, but you'll still need to step in from time to time.

Verdict

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra's cleaning performance is impressive, backed by top-tier specs and features. The self-cleaning system reduces manual intervention, but you still need to do a few things like refilling clean water, emptying used water and cleaning filters and brushes occasionally, even though it manages day-to-day floor care with very little supervision. But all this convenience comes at a price.

For households with pets, mixed flooring, or busy schedules, it delivers the kind of consistent performance expected from a premium robot vacuum. Buyers looking for a fully featured cleaning system rather than a basic robot vacuum will like this model.

If you have enough space in your home or office space to accommodate its docking station and the budget to match, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is one of the most capable robot vacuums available in India. That said, the premium features come at a premium price. For the long run, replacement consumable parts should also be taken into consideration. If your budget is more limited, you can consider models from Xiaomi and Ecovacs or even Dreame's affordable models like Dreame F10. But they miss out on the advanced self-cleaning features offered by the L50s Pro Ultra.

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is available at Rs. 79,999

Rating: 8/10

Pros:

Powerful suction

Quiet during mopping

Top-tier specifications and features

Cons: