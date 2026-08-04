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iQOO Z11 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in India

The iQOO Z11 will arrive in two colour options — Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 12:11 IST
iQOO Z11 Design, Colour Options Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO's upcoming Z-series phone will sport a horizontal camera bar

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Highlights
  • The iQOO Z11 is confirmed to have a redesigned rear camera module
  • The handset has been teased in green and blue colourways
  • A Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC may power the upcoming iQOO Z11
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The launch of the iQOO Z11 in India is on the horizon, and the company has begun teasing the handset via its social media handles. While a launch date remains under wraps, iQOO has now revealed the upcoming handset's redesigned look and colour options. The Indian variant sports a noticeably different design compared to its Chinese counterpart. Among the notable elements is a new horizontal camera module and curved rear panel.

iQOO Z11 Teased

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya officially revealed the design of the India variant of the iQOO Z11 through a teaser shared on X. The teaser confirms that the handset will feature a new horizontal camera layout and a refreshed rear panel design. The iQOO Z11 will arrive in two colour options — Aurora Green and Celestial Blue.

VoltiQOO Z11 Discussion
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The horizontally-aligned pill-shaped rear camera unit houses two large camera rings and a third sensor. There is also a circular LED ring light at one end. iQOO calls this the Skyline Camera Module. Based on the teaser image, the upcoming handset could feature a curved rear panel.

This aligns with previous reports that suggested the presence of a newly designed camera module. We've already seen a camera deco on the last few generations of the Google Pixel as well as the Vivo X300 FE. Further, the upcoming Vivo S2 has also been teased with a similar camera setup.

iQOO had earlier teased the design through a hand-drawn sketch, confirming that it will feature a 3D curved display and a thin frame. A speaker grille and a microphone appeared to be present on the top of the phone, while the power and volume buttons were seen on the right side of the frame.

Gadgets 360 had also exclusively reported that the iQOO Z11 India variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Although the company has not announced an official launch date, previous reports indicate that the handset could debut in India later this month.

For comparison, the iQOO Z11 was launched in China in March at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variant were unveiled in the country at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 38,100), CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 India launch, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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