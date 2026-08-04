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Asus Chromebook CX15 Launched in India With Intel N50, Google AI Features: Price, Features

The Asus Chromebook CX15 features a spill-resistant chiclet keyboard with 1.35mm key travel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 16:44 IST
Asus Chromebook CX15 Launched in India With Intel N50, Google AI Features: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) is available in a Pure Grey finish

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Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook CX15 is priced at Rs. 47,990
  • Google AI Pro membership is bundled for three months
  • The Asus Chromebook CX15 supports 45W USB Type-C charging
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Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) has been launched in India. The Chromebook runs on ChromeOS and is powered by an Intel Processor N50 paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Google AI features through a bundled Google AI Pro membership. The laptop also carries a 42Wh battery with a claimed runtime of up to 12.5 hours and is claimed to meet the US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard.

Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) Price in India, Availability

The Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) is priced at Rs. 47,990 in India and is available in a Pure Grey colourway.

Buyers can also avail of a No-Cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,999 per month, along with a one-year standard warranty and one year of accidental damage protection. The laptop is available for purchase through the Asus eShop, Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Asus Authorised Retail Partners, Reliance Digital and other leading retail outlets across the country.

Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) Features, Specifications

The Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS NanoEdge display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness, an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an Intel Processor N50 with Intel UHD Graphics alongside 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The laptop ships with Chrome OS and is set to receive automatic security updates.

The Asus Chromebook includes a three-month Google AI Pro membership, which provides access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, AI features across Gmail, Docs and Sheets, Google Flow, Nano Banana image generation, advanced Google Photos editing tools, YouTube Premium Lite, and 5TB of cloud storage.

Connectivity options on the Asus Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports with display output and Power Delivery support, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, the laptop features a Titan-C security chip and a Kensington Nano Security Slot. It also includes a 720p HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, built-in speakers and microphones.

The latest Asus Chromebook CX15 packs a 42Wh three-cell lithium-ion battery with support for 45W USB Type-C charging, and the company bundles a compatible charger in the box. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

The Asus Chromebook CX15 features a spill-resistant chiclet keyboard with 1.35mm key travel. The laptop weighs 1.59kg and measures 359.5 x 232.2 x 20.1mm. It meets the US MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard.

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Further reading: Asus Chromebook CX1505CTA, Asus Chromebook CX1505CTA Price in India, Asus Chromebook CX1505CTA India Launch, Asus Chromebook CX1505CTA Features, Asus Chromebook CX15, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Asus Chromebook CX15 Launched in India With Intel N50, Google AI Features: Price, Features
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