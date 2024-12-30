Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Oppo Find N5 is tipped to launch in the first half of 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N5 is expected to succeed the Find N3 (pictured)

  • Oppo Find N5 could support up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB storage
  • The handset may support 802 wired, 50W wireless charging
  • The Oppo Find N5 may get a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
Oppo Find N5 may soon launch as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which was unveiled in October 2023. Details about the purported foldable smartphone started surfacing online recently. An earlier leak claimed that the handset may arrive in the market in the first half of 2025. Previous reports have hinted at the expected key features of the phone. A new leak now suggests the expected specifications of the Oppo Find N5 again. The rear camera module design is tipped to be similar to the Oppo Find X8 series.

Oppo Find N5 Features (Expected)

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Panda Is Very Bald (translated from Chinese). He added that the phone will likely support up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. 

As per the tipster, the Oppo Find N5 could sport a 6.4-inch cover screen and an 8-inch 2K main, inner display. Both panels are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster claimed that the smartphone is expected to house a 5,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

For optics, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle unit, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter at the back. The rear camera module design is said to be similar to that of the Oppo Find X8 handsets. The internal front camera sensor is tipped to be placed on the top right side.

Previously, Oppo Find series Product Head Zhou Yibao teased the Oppo Find N5 moniker and suggested that it would have AI features, improved network support, and an IPX8-rated build for splash resistance.

An earlier leak claimed that the Oppo Find N5 will be launched in China before the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The top-of-the-line Find X8 model is tipped to launch after the Chinese New Year. This suggests that the Find N5 book-style foldable could be unveiled before January 29.

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,805mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,268x2,440 pixels
