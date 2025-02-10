Oppo Find N5 will be launched in global markets next week. After several teasers, the company has finally confirmed that its next foldable phone will arrive in China and other markets on the same date. The upcoming Find N5 handset will feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge, and it is expected to sport a triple outer camera setup. The company has also revealed the design of the foldable phone in three colourways — one of these might not debut outside China.

Oppo Find N5 Global Launch Date

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 will be launched at an event in Singapore on February 20. The event will begin at 7pm (that's 4:30pm IST), according to the company. This means that the foldable phone will be launched simultaneously in China and global markets. The firm previously confirmed that it will also launch the Oppo Watch X2 at the upcoming event in China.

Thanks to a teaser posted by the company on Weibo, we know that the Oppo Find N5 will be available in Jade White, Satin Black, and Twilight Purple colourways. However, the teaser for the smartphone's global launch event on YouTube (seen above) doesn't include the purple variant.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Leaked)

A leaked screenshot of the "About" section of the Oppo Find N5 (via Gizmochina) reveals some of the ley specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will be equipped with the recently introduced seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, along with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded by utilising 12GB of unused storage.

The Oppo Find N5 will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the outside, with a 50-megapixel primary camera along with 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors that could be the telephoto and ultrawide cameras, respectively. It is also expected to feature two 8-megpixel cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the inner display.

We can also expect the Find N5 to run on Android 15, with the company's ColorOS 15 user interface on top. The leaked screenshot also reveals that it will pack a 5,600mAh battery, with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging. If the leaked screenshot is any indication, we might have just taken a very close look at the upcoming Oppo Find N5, days ahead of its debut on February 20.