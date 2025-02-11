Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Design Spotted in Unboxing Video; Specifications, DeepSeek-R1 Support Confirmed

Oppo Find N5 is expected to ship with a charger and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Find N5 is expected to debut in three colourways in China

  • Oppo Find N5 could be the slimmest smartphone when it debuts next week
  • It is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
  • The Oppo Find N5 will pack a 5,600mAh battery
Oppo Find N5 has been spotted in a leaked unboxing video that reveals the design of the smartphone, with only a few days left until it is launched in global markets and China. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and the company has now revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming handset. The Oppo Find N5 is also confirmed to arrive with DeepSeek-R1 integration, giving users access to the popular chatbot's online functionality.

Oppo Find N5 Design (Leaked)

An unboxing video on YouTube shows the Oppo Find N5 being taken out of its retail packaging, and we can see the inner screen and the cover display of the upcoming smartphone. It appears to have a very thin body, especially when unfolded. The outer camera setup is also visible, located in a centre-aligned camera island that includes the Hasselblad branding.

The video also reveals that the smartphone will ship with a charger and a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. It is also expected to arrive with what appears to be a cover for the outer shell.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

Ahead of the launch of the Oppo Find N5 in China and Singapore on February 20, the company has confirmed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it the first foldable phone to debut with the chip.

It will be equipped with a 5,600mAh dual cell battery, and the company claims it can offer up to 24 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The Find N5 is also considerably thinner than its predecessor, but the company has yet to reveal its dimensions.

The smartphone is also expected to arrive with DeepSeek-R1 integration, which will enable support for the DeepSeek chatbot on the smartphone. Users will be able to access the chatbot's functionality to ask queries or generate images on the Oppo Find N5, according to the company. It is currently unclear whether DeepSeek will be available on the global version of the Find N5.

