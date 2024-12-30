Technology News
HMD Pulse Pro Becomes First Nokia Smartphone to Receive Android 15 Update: Report

Android 15 reportedly brings a smarter power management system to the phone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2024 10:29 IST
HMD Pulse Pro Becomes First Nokia Smartphone to Receive Android 15 Update: Report

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD Pulse Pro is set to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates

Highlights
  • Android 15 brings performance boost, battery management to HMD Pulse Pro
  • The update is reported to be approximately 3.12GB in size
  • Google's December Android security patch is also included in the update
HMD Pulse Pro officially becomes the first Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 15 software update, according to a report. The handset was launched in April and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, running on Android 14. However, the latest software update for the HMD Pulse Pro reportedly brings Android 15 features such as a performance boost, adaptive battery improvements, privacy and security upgrades, and an advanced notification control system.

HMD Pulse Pro's Android 15 Update: What's New

According to a NokiaMob report (via PhoneArena), the HMD Pulse Pro's Android 15 update has the version 2.370 and is approximately 3.12GB in size. The changelog suggests that it may offer optimised system performance including faster app launch speeds, reduced lag, and improved battery life management.

Further, the handset is also reported to be getting a smarter power management system, which is said to learn the usage patterns and allocate resources accordingly to extend the battery life. Following the Android 15 update, the HMD Pulse Pro could benefit from a more advanced notification control system. As per the report, it improves focus and reduces distractions by giving users control over which apps and events can send alerts.

Other changes of the update reportedly include stronger app permissions, automatic permission resets, and enhanced data encryption. Another inclusion is Google's Android security patch for December.

In addition to the HMD Pulse Pro, several other handsets from the Finnish smartphone maker are reported to receive the update. The list of the HMD devices which could get an upgrade to Android 15 is as follows:

  1. Nokia G42 5G
  2. Nokia G60 5G
  3. Nokia XR21 5G
  4. Nokia X30 5G
  5. HMD Pulse series
  6. HMD Crest series
  7. HMD Fusion
  8. HMD Skyline
  9. HMD XR21 5G
  10. HMD T21
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Bring Support for Android's A/B Seamless Update System: Report

HMD Pulse Pro Becomes First Nokia Smartphone to Receive Android 15 Update: Report
