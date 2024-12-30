HMD Pulse Pro officially becomes the first Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 15 software update, according to a report. The handset was launched in April and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, running on Android 14. However, the latest software update for the HMD Pulse Pro reportedly brings Android 15 features such as a performance boost, adaptive battery improvements, privacy and security upgrades, and an advanced notification control system.

According to a NokiaMob report (via PhoneArena), the HMD Pulse Pro's Android 15 update has the version 2.370 and is approximately 3.12GB in size. The changelog suggests that it may offer optimised system performance including faster app launch speeds, reduced lag, and improved battery life management.

Further, the handset is also reported to be getting a smarter power management system, which is said to learn the usage patterns and allocate resources accordingly to extend the battery life. Following the Android 15 update, the HMD Pulse Pro could benefit from a more advanced notification control system. As per the report, it improves focus and reduces distractions by giving users control over which apps and events can send alerts.

Other changes of the update reportedly include stronger app permissions, automatic permission resets, and enhanced data encryption. Another inclusion is Google's Android security patch for December.

In addition to the HMD Pulse Pro, several other handsets from the Finnish smartphone maker are reported to receive the update. The list of the HMD devices which could get an upgrade to Android 15 is as follows: